'Dhalsim Isn’t About Stretching The Body': Vidyut Jammwal Shares Intense Workout Glimpses, Holds Trishul; Take A Look!

'Dhalsim Isn’t About Stretching The Body': Vidyut Jammwal Offers Sneak Peek Into His Intense Training | Watch | Instagram

Actor Vidyut Jammwal, known for his action-packed performances and intense fitness regime, gave fans a glimpse of his latest workout session on Thursday, October 8, 2026. Vidyut Jammwal took to social media to share intense glimpses of his training routine for his Hollywood debut as Dhalsim in the upcoming Street Fighter movie, declaring that the character is about expanding mental endurance rather than merely stretching physical limbs. The actor shared pictures and videos from his training routine, showcasing his strength, flexibility and control. Sharing the glimpses of preparation and workouts behind his Dhalsim character in the upcoming film, the actor also highlighted his character.

Vidyut Jammwal shares workout glimpses

Martial artist and actor Vidyut Jammwal, who has become the talk of the town for his Hollywood debut with Street Fighter, especially because of the extraordinary character Dhalsim and his recent 15-minute breath-holding without blinking his eyes. The actor has shared glimpses of his hard training for the Dhalsim character. He shared the glimpses on his Instagram handle, giving fans a visual treat.

Training combines strength and spirituality

In one of the visuals, Vidyut can be seen performing challenging movements while maintaining his trademark focus. He also shared a striking picture holding a trishul against the backdrop of a waterfall, adding a spiritual and powerful element to the workout post. In another photo, Vidyut is wearing traditional white attire and holding a conch, closing his eyes, standing in meditation, against the backdrop of waterfalls. Sharing the glimpses, the actor wrote, "WORKOUT VIDEO* @streetfightermovie Dhalsim isn’t about stretching the body, he’s about stretching the Mind beyond his limits."

Dhalsim character originated from India

Dhalsim is the iconic character from the popular Street Fighter video game franchise, who is known for his extraordinary flexibility and ability to stretch his limbs during combat. Vidyut clarified that the idea behind his training is not simply about stretching the body. His caption, “Dhalsim isn’t about stretching the body,” reflected his approach towards understanding movement, strength and physical control.

Talking about the character he will be seen playing, Dhalsim is a famous fictional character from Capcom's Street Fighter video game series. The character comes from India and is known as a wise Yoga Master. Through his extreme yoga training, Dhalsim can stretch his arms and legs incredibly long. This allows him to punch and kick his opponents from the other side of the screen. He can breathe fire out of his mouth. One of his mystical powers allows him to float in the air and instantly disappear and reappear. But, deep down, he is a pacifist; that means he loves peace, hates violence and only enters fighting tournaments to earn prize money for his poor village.