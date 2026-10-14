Vidyut Jammwal On Street Fighter: 'We Had 10 Legends On The Set Every Day' - FPJ Exclusive

Vidyut Jammwal |

Vidyut Jammwal is all set to make his Hollywood debut in Street Fighter, based on the legendary video game franchise. He plays Dhalsim, the fire-breathing fighter known for his extraordinary flexibility, who competes in the World Warrior Tournament.

In an interview with us, he opens up about how he got cast, shooting with legendary wrestlers and athletes, and more.

How did you get involved with a franchise like Street Fighter?

The producer had decided to make Street Fighter, and he had a wish list of performers he wanted, which is how they began searching for the actors. They started with 50 Cent, and initially, the Americans weren't very happy with him playing the boxer Balrog. The same was the case with the guy who plays the leading man, Ken, played by Noah Centineo, as it was believed he could only play romantic roles. But the search was intense because the director and the producer were sure of whom they wanted to cast.



I think that, during the search, they looked across the world. When they came to India looking for an actor who could do action, the director told me, when I spoke to him, that he had watched a lot of my movies to understand who I was rather than just going through Google or watching my videos and interviews. Then I got on a call with him. Knowing my background in martial arts and my dedication to the art, they were sure of what they wanted from me.

50 Cent, Jason Momoa and Roman Reigns — what was the experience like working with them?

You learn so much from everybody, and these guys are legends. We had 10 legends on the set every day. Everybody is a different character and a different human being, too. Now, imagine being on a set where you have Cody Rhodes with that hairstyle!

These are not regular legends; they are athletes, too. Roman Reigns, Cody and the others do this for a living, and they love it. So, being there and experiencing that feeling is something I can't put into words.

What makes you continuously push yourself physically to such extremes?

I think it's the desire to use every cell of your body to achieve excellence. For example, if you can make art, don't just be an artist; do more and be an athlete, too. You can do multiple things. This is what makes me want to do something more than I have done before. Every time I think I've excelled at something, I want to do something else. I think that's the reason.

You didn't have to undergo any extra training for this role, right?

Well, I had to play the game a lot since the movie is based on the video game. We had arcade systems on set, and you could play the games whenever you wanted. Imagine everyone dressed up as their characters, playing video games on set and moving around like that — you feel like you're in a world of fantasy. So, basically, I had to understand the fighters, how they fought and their superpowers, and we would compete against each other.

You've had your share of struggles in an industry where waiting is a huge part of the process. Is there any advice you'd like to give?

For three hours, I had done a standing meditation in ice to pay homage to Bodhidharma (the legendary fifth-century monk), who brought Kalaripayattu from India to China. (I'm referencing what I said earlier about how, at times, you just need to stay still and meditate in life.)

I'm always told to give advice to youngsters so that they don't spend so much time on their computers. I say, just concentrate on improving your skills, don't get distracted, and you can achieve things in life.