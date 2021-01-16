Vidya Balan-starrer short film, Natkhat, joins the Oscar 2021 race

Vidya Balan-starrer short film, Natkhat, is now in the race for the Academy Award for Best Short Film (Live Action). Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Shaan Vyas, Natkhat is a 33-minute short, which highlights the values we learn at home. It revolves around Vidya, who notices her young, school-going son Sonu (Sanika Patel) gravitating towards misogyny and disregard for the other gender just like the men in her family. Vidya, who turned producer with this film, is seen playing the role of a homemaker in a patriarchal setup. The film touches upon the sweet mother-son relationship, which quivers with each blow, and settles with a soothing touch.