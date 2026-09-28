Vidya Balan Kisses Siddharth Roy Kapur Twice, Hugs Husband And Poses For Paps At Mumbai Airport — VIDEO

Vidya Balan, Siddharth Roy Kapur Share Kiss At Mumbai Airport | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Vidya Balan and her husband-producer Siddharth Roy Kapur won hearts with their sweet moment at Mumbai airport. The 47-year-old actress was seen heading to the airport, where Siddharth had arrived to drop her off. As paparazzi captured the couple, Vidya and Siddharth happily posed for the photographers before sharing a kiss.

Vidya Balan, Siddharth Roy Kapur Share Kiss At Mumbai Airport

Before heading inside the terminal, Vidya kissed Siddharth once again and hugged him warmly. The actress then bid goodbye to her husband before making her way inside.

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The couple’s affectionate airport moment quickly caught attention on social media, with fans reacting to their adorable chemistry.