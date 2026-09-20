'Stunner, Effortless Charm': Vidya Balan's Look As Kantha In Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 Leaves Netizens Impressed; Watch Video

Vidya Balan’s First Look as Kantha unveiled | Photo via YouTube

Actress Vidya Balan grabbed the internet’s attention with her first look as Kantha in Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 . Sun Pictures unveiled the actress’ character introduction on Sunday (September 20), and her fiery avatar quickly became a talking point among fans. Many netizens praised Vidya’s screen presence, while others said her casting has made them even more excited for the Rajinikanth-led sequel.

In the character glimpse, Vidya is seen making a dramatic entry down a staircase while dressed in a striking blue saree. Her confident body language, the saree pallu and a cigarette in her hand add to Kantha’s intense personality.

The glimpse is backed by Anirudh Ravichander’s energetic background score, which also received praise from viewers.

Vidya’s appearance came as a surprise to several fans, with many flooding the comments section with compliments. One Instagram user praised the actress’ elegance and confidence, writing, "Her elegance, confidence, and effortless charm say it all. Some stars don’t just enter the frame, they own it. ❤️🔥 @balanvidya more power to you."

Another user appeared surprised by her casting and wrote, "Unexpected Vidha mam."

Several others focused on her striking appearance. One comment read, "Wowwwwww👌👌👌👌👌stunner 🤍👌," while another fan simply wrote, "Entertainment entertainment and entertainment."

Vidya’s presence in the film has also convinced some viewers to add Jailer 2 to their must-watch list. One netizen wrote, "Vidya Balan’s presence will make this movie even better. Now I definitely have to watch it."

Another excited fan expressed anticipation about seeing her alongside Rajinikanth, writing, "Omg Vidya Balan 😲😲🤩🤩🤩Can't want to see with Thalaivar."

Apart from Vidya, several social media users also praised Anirudh Ravichander’s background score, which adds to the impact of her introduction.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 sees Rajinikanth return as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. The film also features Ramya Krishnan and Yogi Babu, along with SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Vidya Balan.

Produced by Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 is scheduled to release worldwide on October 15, 2026.