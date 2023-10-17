Video: Waheeda Rehman Gets Emotional As She Receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award In Delhi |

The 69th National Film Awards are being held at New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan. The awards were presented by President Droupadi Murmu. Waheeda Rehman, aged 85, was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the National Film Awards.

The veteran actress was seen getting emotional after receiving the award. Waheed said that she is thankful to Honorable Minister Anurag Thakur and all the jury members for giving her the award.

She said that she feels honored and humble. "Today I am at this stage, this is the need of my beloved industry. I am fortunate to have a lot of top directors, producers, filmmakers, technicians, dialogue writers, music directors and musicians, everyone gave me a lot of support, a lot of respect, a lot of love," said the Reshma Aur Shera actress.

Waheeda added, "At the end of the day, makeup artists, hair and costume people also get a lot of recognition. That's why I want to share this award with all the departments of my film industry. They treated me with respect and love from the very beginning. Supported a lot. No single human being can make a complete picture. We all need him."

Waheeda has been a part of many movies including Pyaasa, Guide, Kaagaz Ke Phool, Neel Kamal, Rang De Basanti, and Delhi 6 among others.