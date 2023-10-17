 Video: Waheeda Rehman Gets Emotional As She Receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award In Delhi
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVideo: Waheeda Rehman Gets Emotional As She Receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award In Delhi

Video: Waheeda Rehman Gets Emotional As She Receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award In Delhi

Waheeda Rehman was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 69th National Film Awards.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 17, 2023, 05:43 PM IST
article-image
Video: Waheeda Rehman Gets Emotional As She Receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award In Delhi |

The 69th National Film Awards are being held at New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan. The awards were presented by President Droupadi Murmu. Waheeda Rehman, aged 85, was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the National Film Awards.

The veteran actress was seen getting emotional after receiving the award. Waheed said that she is thankful to Honorable Minister Anurag Thakur and all the jury members for giving her the award.

She said that she feels honored and humble. "Today I am at this stage, this is the need of my beloved industry. I am fortunate to have a lot of top directors, producers, filmmakers, technicians, dialogue writers, music directors and musicians, everyone gave me a lot of support, a lot of respect, a lot of love," said the Reshma Aur Shera actress.

Check it out:

Read Also
Complete List Of National Film Awards 2023 Winners: From Alia Bhatt To Allu Arjun
article-image

Waheeda added, "At the end of the day, makeup artists, hair and costume people also get a lot of recognition. That's why I want to share this award with all the departments of my film industry. They treated me with respect and love from the very beginning. Supported a lot. No single human being can make a complete picture. We all need him."

Waheeda has been a part of many movies including Pyaasa, Guide, Kaagaz Ke Phool, Neel Kamal, Rang De Basanti, and Delhi 6 among others.

Read Also
National Film Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon Receive Best Actress Award; Allu Arjun Bags Best...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Alia Bhatt Shares Her 'Memory For Life' Moments In These Beautiful Pictures, Post National Awards...

Alia Bhatt Shares Her 'Memory For Life' Moments In These Beautiful Pictures, Post National Awards...

Fredia Pinto Birthday: A Look At Slumdog Millionaire Star's Adorable Photos With Son Rumi-Ray

Fredia Pinto Birthday: A Look At Slumdog Millionaire Star's Adorable Photos With Son Rumi-Ray

Navratri 2023 Day 4 Colour: Blue Traditional Outfits Inspired By Bollywood Celebs

Navratri 2023 Day 4 Colour: Blue Traditional Outfits Inspired By Bollywood Celebs

Allu Arjun Gestures Kriti Sanon To Hold Her Saree To Avoid Tripping At National Film Awards Ceremony

Allu Arjun Gestures Kriti Sanon To Hold Her Saree To Avoid Tripping At National Film Awards Ceremony

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Selfie To Kriti Sanon & Allu Arjun's Pushpa Pose At National Film Awards...

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Selfie To Kriti Sanon & Allu Arjun's Pushpa Pose At National Film Awards...