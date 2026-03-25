Video: Viral Kumbh Mela Girl Monalisa Bhosle Accuses Filmmaker Sanoj Mishra Of Sexual Harassment, Says 'Usne 2 Baar Touch Kiya...'

Monalisa Bhosle, who rose to fame as the "Kumbh Mela girl," accused filmmaker Sanoj Mishra of sexual harassment, claiming the alleged incidents took place when she was a minor. Speaking at a press conference in Kochi alongside her husband, actor Farman Khan, the 18-year-old shared details of her experience in the film industry.

Monalisa stated that the alleged misconduct occurred during the shooting of The Diary of Manipur in locations such as Nepal and Dehradun, before she turned 18.

She accused Mishra of making repeated unwanted advances and inappropriate physical contact on set. According to Monalisa, her concerns were not taken seriously by her family at the time, who allegedly dismissed the issue due to it being her debut project and the financial opportunities associated with it. She added that, since she was a minor during the incidents, the case could fall under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

During the press conference, Monalisa broke down as she stated, "Sanoj Mishra accha insaan nahi hai, mujhe 10 baar touch kiya. Maine mere family valon ko bola ki mujhe Sanoj Mishra ne touch kiya, lekin meri family ne mera saath nahi diya. Mujhe pata hai mujhpe kya beeti hai kya nahi. Mere saath anyay hua hai. Mujhe sirf aur sirf insaaf chahiye. Sanoj Mishra ne mujhe do baar touch kiya."

Actress Monalisa has accused director Sanoj Mishra of inappropriate behavior on a film set.#ViralVideo pic.twitter.com/kjqsSxtDAD — Team Rising Falcon (@TheRFTeam) March 25, 2026

According to a report in Mathrubhumi, the actress also alleged that Mishra has been attempting to interfere in her personal life. She claimed he is portraying her marriage to Farman Khan as “Love Jihad” and using his influence to create a negative narrative. Monalisa further said that she and her husband have been facing threats, which has made them fearful of stepping out of Kerala.

Sharing more about her personal circumstances, Monalisa revealed that she left her home state to escape pressure from her family to marry a relative against her wishes. She recently married Farman Khan at a temple in Thiruvananthapuram under police protection. The couple stated that the threats continue to impact their daily lives.

While Monalisa has not yet filed an official police complaint regarding the alleged harassment, she said she is consulting legal experts and considering action under the POCSO Act. She also accused Mishra of creating controversies to divert attention from the allegations and restrict her personal and professional freedom.