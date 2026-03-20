'Hame Marne Ki Dhamki Di Ja Rahi Hai': Kumbh Mela Girl Monalisa Bhosle Appeals For Help To CM & Media Amid 'Love Jihad' Controversy – VIDEO

Monalisa Bhosle & Farman Khan |

The marriage of Kumbh Mela Girl, also known as Monalisa Bhosle, with actor Farman Khan has sparked controversy, largely due to their different religious backgrounds. Many have labelled their marriage as "love jihad." Amid this backlash, Monalisa sent a video along with a letter to the media, claiming that she has been receiving death threats.

In the video message, Monalisa and her husband Farman said, "Mai ye video ek letter ke sath sabhi ko mail kar rahi hoon to please hamare madad karo." She further added, "Hame khuleaam marne ki kaatne ki dhamki di ja rahi hai." Monalisa also claimed that she has sent this letter and video to the Chief Minister, Commissioner, and media, urging them to intervene and provide help.

Monalisa, who rose to internet fame, tied the knot with her boyfriend, Farman Khan, at the Nainar Temple in Kerala. Following opposition from her family, the couple approached the police, stating that her father was trying to take her back to their hometown. According to India Today, officials said, "She insisted that she will not go with her father and made it clear that she plans to marry her boyfriend. Since she is a major, she has the right to make her own decisions." As both are adults, the authorities did not intervene in the matter.

After the marriage, Farman spoke about their relationship, saying, "Ours is a six-month love story, but it feels like sixty years. I am also an actor."

VIDEO | Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala: “I got married according to Hindu rituals. It is not ‘love jihad’. I respect all religions and consider every religion equal,” says Viral Mahakumbh girl Monalisa.



(Full video available on https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/LFNk6GzGMC — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 12, 2026

Soon after Monalisa and Farman marriage, the claims about 'love jihad' unfolded. However, the couple later addressed to media about marrying as per Hindu rituals. Shutting down the "love jihad" claims, Farman said, "I did get married according to Hindu rituals. As for all the things people are saying here claiming love jihad and Monalisa's conversion to Islam, none of that is true."