Video: Shilpa Shetty Dances Her Heart Out During Ganpati Visarjan Outside Mumbai Residence, Raj Kundra And Shamita Shetty Join

Shilpa Shetty Dances Her Heart Out During Ganpati Visarjan | Photos by Ashwini Sawant

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra once again celebrated Ganpati with her signature energy and enthusiasm. She was seen dancing her heart out to the beats of dhol during the Ganpati Visarjan on Tuesday (September 15) outside her Mumbai residence, as she bid farewell to Lord Ganesha along with her family members and close friends.

Shilpa, who has been welcoming Bappa home for several years, stepped out of her residence with her husband Raj Kundra, children Viaan and Samisha, sister Shamita Shetty and mother Sunanda Shetty. Videos from the visarjan have surfaced on social media, showing the family celebrating the occasion with much fervour.

In a video shared by a celebrity photographer on Instagram, Shilpa can be seen dancing enthusiastically as the dhol plays during the procession. Raj Kundra soon joined her and was seen matching her energy as the couple grooved to the beats.

For the occasion, Raj and his son Viaan twinned in yellow kurtas, while Shilpa and daughter Samisha opted for traditional nauvari sarees. Shamita and Sunanda were also seen accompanying the family during the visarjan.

Shilpa has made Ganpati celebrations an annual tradition at her home. The actress is often seen personally bringing the idol home and taking part in the festivities.

Shilpa Shares Pictures From Ganpati Celebrations

Earlier, Shilpa took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from this year's festivities. The photos featured the actress with her family as they came together to seek Bappa's blessings.

Sharing the pictures, Shilpa wrote, “And he’s back. Ganpati Bappa Morya!”

She also shared a video in which the family is seen performing Bappa's aarti and seeking blessings.

The celebrations also saw several of Shilpa's friends from the film industry visiting her home. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani were spotted arriving at the actress' residence for the festivities. Bipasha Basu and her husband, actor Karan Singh Grover, also visited Shilpa's home along with their daughter Devi. The couple posed for the paparazzi outside the residence.

Shilpa and Raj tied the knot in 2009. They welcomed their son Viaan in 2012 and daughter Samisha in 2020 via surrogacy.