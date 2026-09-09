Raj Kundra Launches Production House Akaal Films To Tell Punjab-Rooted Stories, Shilpa Shetty Pens Heartfelt Note

Raj Kundra launches production house on birthday | Photos via Instagram

Raj Kundra marked his birthday with a major announcement as he officially ventured into film production with his new production house, Akaal Films. The actor and businessman revealed the banner on social media, saying he has wanted to begin this journey for a long time.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Raj wrote, “With Waheguru Ji’s blessings, today I introduce AKAAL FILMS, my production house, and a journey I’ve wanted to begin for a long time. Stories rooted in Punjab, its people, its history and its spirit, but told for the world."

"This is more than a production house for me. AKAAL FILMS…The journey begins," he added.

With Akaal Films, Raj has indicated that he wants to bring stories connected to Punjab, its history, people and culture to a global audience. His announcement marks a new chapter in his professional journey as he expands his association with the entertainment industry.

Shilpa's wish for Raj

The announcement came as Raj celebrated his birthday, with his wife and actress Shilpa Shetty also sharing a heartfelt message for him. Calling him her “darling Cookie”, Shilpa posted a video carousel featuring several family moments and romantic memories with Raj.

“We celebrate you every day, but today is extra special because it’s your birthday! May you always be blessed, protected, happy, and surrounded by abundance, love, and laughter,” she wrote.

Shilpa also described Raj as her favourite person and added, “Here’s to another year of you being my favourite person to annoy, laugh with, and do life alongside. Happy Birthday, my Cookie. Life is simply sweeter with you.”

Raj and Shilpa tied the knot on November 22, 2009. They welcomed their son, Viaan, in May 2012. The couple later became parents to daughter Samisha in February 2020 through surrogacy.

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty continues to be active on the acting and television fronts. She was recently seen in KD: The Devil, a period action entertainer inspired by real events from 1970s Bangalore. Shilpa also took hosting duties for the cooking reality show Maa Hai Na.