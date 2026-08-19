'Felt Like Suicide Kar Du': Raj Kundra Recalls Emotional Breakdown In Jail After Hearing Shilpa Shetty Was Going To Divorce Him

Raj Kundra Recalls Suicidal Thoughts Over Shilpa Divorce Rumours | Photo Via Instagram

Businessman-turned-actor Raj Kundra, husband of Shilpa Shetty, was arrested in 2021 for his alleged involvement in the creation and distribution of pornographic films. He was later granted bail in September 2021. Years later, Raj opened up about one of the darkest moments of his life, recalling how reports that his wife, Shilpa Shetty, was planning to divorce him left him emotionally shattered during his time in jail.

Raj Kundra Recalls Suicidal Thoughts Over Shilpa Divorce Rumours

Speaking about his experience, Raj said the period was extremely difficult and that he was trying to cope with everything while behind bars. However, one day, he came across reports claiming that Shilpa was leaving him and seeking a divorce. He told ABP, "Bohot tootha hoon, I was managing. One day, news came through the media; as I later found out, 'Shilpa Shetty Raj Kundra ko chodd rahi hai, divorce de rahi hai.'

'Felt Like Suicide Kar Du'

The news deeply affected him. Raj revealed that he could not sleep that night and began questioning the purpose of his life. He said his family and wife were everything to him and admitted that he genuinely felt like taking his own life. "Genuinely felt like suicide kar du," said Kundra.

'Rubbish News': Shilpa Shetty Told Raj Kundra On Divorce Rumours

The situation changed the following day when Raj spoke to Shilpa over the phone after she immediately reassured him that the reports were false and told him that she was with him and trusted him.

Survived On Parle-G Biscuits & Water For 63 Days

Reflecting on his time inside Arthur Road Jail, Raj described the prison conditions as extremely difficult, particularly the food, which he said he could barely eat. He recalled surviving largely on Parle-G biscuits and water for 63 days.

Raj claimed that he lost around 17-18 kilos during his time in jail.

Kundra also claimed that what happened to him was a “planned attack” and said he has written a letter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seeking action.