VIDEO: Shanaya Kapoor Gets Into Heated Argument With Security Guard For Checking Her Bag At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding

Shanaya Kapoor, the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, seemingly had a sour experience at the most-talked-about wedding of the year, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. A video of the starkid has now gone viral on the internet in which she can be seen getting into a heated argument with the guards at the glitzy gala.

In the video shared by one of the guests on TikTok, the 24-year-old can be seen getting into a spat and scolding a guard at one of the functions of the Ambani wedding. The user who shared the video online claimed that she got into an argument with the guards as they were keen on checking her bags, and this did not go down well with Shanaya.

Shanaya can be seen wearing an ivory kurta set and is visibly miffed in the video, which is now splashed all over social media.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got married on July 12 in Mumbai, and interestingly, Shanaya seemed to be one of the closest ones to the family as she was a part of all the events and was always amongst the first ones to arrive. She was also seen wearing a lehenga with the words 'Anant's Brigade' written on her back.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shanaya is soon set to mark her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Bedhadak, co-starring Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada.

Besides, she also has a pan-India film titled Vrushabha in her kitty, in which she will be seen sharing the screen space with none other than Malayalam superstar Mohanlal.

In Vrushabha, Shanaya will star opposite Roshann Meka and will play a pivotal role of bridging the gap between past and present timelines of the action entertainer.