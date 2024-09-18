VIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan Flaunts ₹10 Lakh Hermes Bag As He Returns To Mumbai Amid Fan Frenzy

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan made an early morning splash at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday as he returned to the city from an undisclosed location. As soon as people got a whiff of the actor's presence at the airport, they rushed near the gates to catch one glimpse of the King Khan.

Several photos and videos of SRK landing in Mumbai have now gone viral in which he can be seen looking handsome in a black t-shirt and jeans, and he completed his look with a brown leather jacket and a D'yavol cap. However, it was his backpack that grabbed eyeballs.

The backpack seems to be SRK's new favourite accessory as the actor has been spotted carrying it almost everywhere in the past couple of months. The Hermes Hac A Dos backpack is one of the most exquisite pieces from the shelves of the luxury brand, and as per the official website, it is priced at whopping Rs 9.94 lakh.

The leather bag is a one of a kind piece made by the brand, and SRK sure knows its worth given how always has the bag close to him.

As SRK reached Mumbai in the wee hours, he was also spotted flaunting his new look as he finally chopped off his mane a few days ago.

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh's 'King', which is also set to feature his daughter Suhana Khan. While not much has been revealed about the story yet, the film will reportedly release in 2026.

Recently, reports went viral that the superstar was also reading the scripts for Pathaan 2, after the massive success of the first installment. Pathaan released in 2023 and marked SRK's return to the silver screen after five long years. The film shattered all records at the box office as it earned more than Rs 1000 crore globally.