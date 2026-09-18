Video: Samay Raina Roasts Nawazuddin Siddiqui Over Thamma On India's Got Latent, Asks 'Why Did You Do It?'

Samay Raina roasts Nawazuddin Siddiqui over Thamma |

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui found himself at the receiving end of comedian Samay Raina’s sharp humour during his appearance on India’s Got Latent Season 2 . The actor, who joined the show’s latest episode alongside Bhuvan Bam, Mukesh Chhabra and Kaustubh Agarwal, was repeatedly teased by Samay about his film Thamma.

The horror-comedy, which starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, received mixed-to-negative reactions after its release. During the episode, Samay did not miss the opportunity to bring up the film while interacting with Nawazuddin.

Samay Raina roasts Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Samay directly asked the actor, “Sir, why did you do Thamma? Why did you even make it?” Nawazuddin paused before asking, “Thamma?” After another pause, he responded, “Well, it got made. It’s done.”

Samay Raina:🚨🗣️ Sir, aapne Thamma (Movie) kyon banaya? aapne Thamma kyon banaya?



Nawazuddin Siddiqui:🗣️ Thamma? theek hai, ban gai, ban gai.



Samay Raina:🚨🗣️ Sir, yah sab bol sakte hai na?



Nawazuddin Siddiqui:🗣️ Haa, kaho. apne pehle hi kah diya, ab main kya kah sakta hun.… pic.twitter.com/NLxu9Bx9Df — Shanu (@Shanu_3010) September 18, 2026

The comedian continued the joke by asking, “Sir, we can say such things, na?” Nawazuddin replied, “I mean, sure. You already said it anyway. What more could you say?”

Samay then joked, “No, no, I should ask for permission.” Nawazuddin played along and said, “You really should.”

The conversation soon moved to Nawazuddin’s acclaimed work in Sacred Games. Praising the series, Samay said, “But Sacred Games was amazing. Genuinely. Everyone loves Sacred Games,” before adding, “In that one, Nawaz sir did drugs, drank alcohol, slept with prostitutes, and then he showed up on set.”

Nawazuddin responded with a joke of his own: “I came prepared the same way today.”

Samay then told him, “Please choose your words wisely. People in this seat have said some outrageous things,” seemingly referring to the controversy surrounding an earlier episode featuring Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as Beer Biceps.

Samay brings Thamma back into the conversation

Later in the episode, Samay asked Nawazuddin to help a contestant learn how to act so he could ask a female contestant out on a date. Nawazuddin admitted, “I get scared in such situations.”

When Samay asked, “You know how to act, right?” Nawazuddin replied, “Yeah, I can act.”

Samay immediately brought Thamma back into the conversation and asked, “So, what went wrong with Thamma?”

The question left the panel and audience laughing. Nawazuddin responded, “Come on, man. I will act like I did in Thamma then.” Samay quickly added, “No, not the Thamma one, please.”

Thamma was directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and was reportedly made on a budget of around Rs 125 crore and earned Rs 187.59 crore at the box office.