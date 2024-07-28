 VIDEO: Robert Downey Jr Confirms Return To MCU, This Time As Avengers Villain Dr Doom
Downey will star in two new Avengers movies: 'Avengers: Doomsday,' set for release in May 2026, and 'Avengers: Secret Wars,' coming in May 2027

Asian News InternationalUpdated: Sunday, July 28, 2024, 12:42 PM IST
In an announcement, Marvel Studios revealed that Robert Downey Jr. will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as the classic Fantastic Four villain, Doctor Doom, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Russo brothers will direct the films, confirmed Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige at San Diego Comic-Con 2024.

Downey, who became a global superstar after debuting as Tony Stark/Iron Man in 2008's 'Iron Man,' helped the MCU become the highest-grossing film franchise of all time. He retired from the role of Tony Stark after his character's heroic death in 2019's 'Avengers: Endgame.' On stage, Downey said, 'New mask, same task,' as he revealed his new role as Doctor Doom.

The announcement was made in a dramatic fashion with about two dozen men in olive robes and metal masks joining Feige and the Russo brothers on stage.

Joe Russo explained the choice, saying, 'Doctor Doom is one of the most complex and entertaining characters in all of fiction. To bring him to life, we need the greatest actor in the world.' The audience at the Marvel Hall H presentation was thrilled as Downey, wearing a green suit, unmasked himself to loud applause.

Soon after the official announcement, Robert Downey Jr took to his Instagram to share a post that reads, "New mask, same task (sic)."

Meanwhile, the announcement comes during a record-breaking opening weekend for 'Deadpool & Wolverine,' which is set to become the top-opening R-rated feature of all time, bringing new energy to the MCU.

