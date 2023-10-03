Video: Protest Against The Vaccine War Outside Mumbai’s Gaiety Galaxy, Vivek Agnihotri Says, ‘Why Are People Getting Rattled?’ |

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, whose movie 'The Vaccine War' was released in theaters on September 28, recently posted an undated video on social media. The video depicts a gathering of protesters outside Mumbai's renowned Gaiety Galaxy Theatre. In the video, there appears to be a confrontation between the demonstrators and law enforcement, although the context and the precise audio of the incident remain unclear. In his caption, Vivek Agnihotri wrote, "I have just received a video of protest against #TheVaccineWar. Why are people getting rattled if they are clean?"

For those unversed, the protesting lot is a part of the Awaken India Movement which alleged that many died after taking the vaccine.

Vivek shared another video and wrote, “Why such protests against a positive #TheVaccineWar? The film isn’t about. COVID. It’s about making of the vaccine. Which part do you have problems with? Have you even seen the film which is inspiring everyone?”

Regarding the film, 'The Vaccine War' tells the story of the victory achieved by scientists and a population of 1.3 billion who united in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. Vivek Agnihotri provided a sneak peek into the work of the scientists associated with the BBV152 vaccine, commonly known as Covaxin, which was developed through collaboration between Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research – National Institute of Virology. The film features notable actors such as Nana Patekar, Anupam Kher, and Pallavi Joshi in key roles.

