 Video: PM Modi Attends Suresh Gopi's Daughter's Wedding In Thrissur; Interacts With Mohanlal & Mammootty
Other celebrities like Dileep and Khushbu also attended the wedding ceremony

Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, January 17, 2024, 11:52 AM IST
article-image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (January 17) attended actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi's daughter's wedding in Thrissur district after a massive roadshow in Kochi. He visited Guruvayur Temple where the couple exchanged wedding vows in the presence of their close friends and family members.

Several pictures and videos of PM Modi showering his blessings on the newlyweds have been doing the rounds on social media platforms. He handed over the garlands to the couple before the varmala ceremony. According to media reports, the PM also blessed 30 other couples who got married at the temple on Wednesday morning.

article-image

Suresh Gopi's daughter Bhagya Suresh's wedding took place at 8.45 am. PM Modi left the venue after clicking pictures with the couple and their family members. He is also seen interacting with veteran actor Mohanlal at the temple. Other celebrities like Mammootty, Dileep, Jayaram and Khushbu also attended the ceremony.

Several people gathered at the temple to get a glimpse of the PM.

Bhagya is the elder daughter of Suresh Gopi and Radhika. She tied the knot with Shreyas Mohan in an intimate ceremony. Earlier today, a photo went viral in which the bride is seen posing with her family members.

Reportedly, a sangeet ceremony was held in Trivandrum Club which was attended by Malayalam actresses Ahaana Krishna and Vinduja Menon.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suresh Gopi was last seen in the film Garudan. He will next be seen in films like JSK, Ottakomban, Oru Perumgaliyattam with Jayaraj, as well as Varaha which is helmed by Sanal V Devan.

