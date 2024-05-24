VIDEO: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Visit Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple Amid Reports Of Latter's Eye Surgery

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and her husband, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha, were spotted together in Mumbai on Friday as the couple sought blessings at the reverred Siddivinayak Temple in the city. Their visit to Mumbai comes amid reports of Raghav having undergone an eye surgery in the UK.

Parineeti and Raghav were spotted in public for the first time in over two months.

Parineeti looked beautiful in an off-white salwar suit while Raghav donned a plain white kurta pyjama set. The two were seen greeting the paparazzi with folded hands as they entered and exited the temple. The AAP MP was spotted wearing dark sunglasses to cover his eyes.

Raghav also shielded his wife from the mob that gathered outside the temple to catch one glimpse of the couple.

Raghav's absence in India amid the Lok Sabha elections had raised several eyebrows, however, an AAP minister had clarified that he had jetted off to the UK to treat a serious eye ailment that could have led to blindness.

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot in a grand ceremony on September 24, 2024. The wedding was attended by the biggest names of the country including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Sania Mirza, Harbhajan Singh, among others.

Speaking of Parineeti, the actress is currently basking in the success of her film, Chamkila, which released on Netflix in April. The film starred Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role while Parineeti played his wife, Amarjyot Kaur.

The actress was lauded for her nuanced performance in the film and she also thanked the audience for accepting her back in films after a long time.