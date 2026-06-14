Video: Orry Calls Dhruv Rathee 'Anti-National' Again, Says He Covers Topics To Suit His Narrative

Social media personality Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, has once again made headlines for his remarks about YouTuber Dhruv Rathee. During a recent interview, Orry did not hold back while sharing his views on the content creator and even went on to call him “anti-national.”

Speaking about Dhruv, Orry questioned the way the YouTuber chooses topics for his videos and suggested that the coverage often aligns with a particular narrative.

"I feel he covers topics very conveniently when it fits his narrative. I don't know about what his topics are exactly because I don't follow everything but he'll say something weird that doesn't make sense and when he should be covering something, he just won't cover it. I just don't like the guy," he told during a podcast on KK Creates.

Orry also revealed the nickname he uses for Rathee, saying, "I call Dhurv Rathee "Dhruv T**ti". I saw that somewhere online and I can't leave it."

This is not the first time Orry has publicly criticised Dhruv Rathee. The social media star had previously come to the defence of his close friend, actress, Janhvi Kapoor after Rathee released a video in December 2025 titled "The Fake Beauty of Bollywood Celebrities."

The video discussed several actresses who were allegedly subjected to cosmetic procedures. Among the names mentioned were Janhvi Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and Kajol. Janhvi's image was also used in the video's thumbnail, which drew attention online.

At the time, Orry strongly reacted to the video on Instagram. A viral reel had pointed out that Rathee uploaded the video shortly after Janhvi expressed her views on the Dipu Chandra Das case in Bangladesh. The reel described the timing as “not acceptable.”

Responding to the discussion, Orry wrote, “She probably doesn’t even know who he is. I myself only know him as that anti-nationalist who complains about not getting papped at train station despite having followers.”

Meanwhile, Orry is gearing up for a new reality television challenge. He is set to be seen in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, where fans will get to watch him take on daring stunts and challenges.