Is Orry Eliminated From Khatron Ke Khiladi 15? Cryptic 'Miss You' Post Sparks Early Exit Buzz After 'Isolation' Drama

Is Orry Eliminated From Khatron Ke Khiladi 15? |

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestant Orry has been making headlines recently after claiming that he was allegedly being “ignored” or “isolated” by fellow contestants. However, the claims later appeared to be made in a light-hearted manner. Now, fresh rumours suggest that Orry may have faced an early elimination from the show. The speculation began after he shared a cryptic note on social media.

Orry posted a picture with the contestants of KKK15 along with the caption, "Such lovely people such lovely memories will miss you guys so much." Soon after, Reality Scoop wrote, "Is Orry already out of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15?" following the viral post.

Reacting to this, one user commented, "Orry is playing with audience ig." Another wrote, "Yeh eliminate hogaya ya srif aise hi aya tha jaise bigg boss mein aya tha." Several others speculated that Orry might simply be seeking attention. One comment read, "Orry ko attention chahiye sabki first weak ma elimination kabi nhi huwa iska phele isolation wala drama tha ab yeh (sic)."

Earlier, Orry had sparked buzz online after claiming that his fellow contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 were allegedly “isolating” him. Sharing a series of videos from the sets in Cape Town, Orry joked that “no one wants to talk to me” and even claimed that contestants were trying to “break” him socially before the stunts. He also said that others assumed he would get eliminated in the first round and were not giving him a fair chance.

However, fellow contestant Rubina Dilaik later dismissed Orry’s claims in a fun manner and hinted that the influencer was simply creating drama for entertainment. Reacting to his “ignored” narrative, Rubina shared a playful video “exposing” Orry and called him a “drama queen.” Actress Jasmin Bhasin also appeared to debunk the rumours, making it clear that there was no serious tension among the contestants and that Orry’s posts were being taken too seriously online.