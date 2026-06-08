Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Is Orry Not Eliminated Yet? Influencer's 'Uno Reverse' Post Sparks Buzz

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Is Orry Not Eliminated Yet? |

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 recently began shooting in Cape Town, South Africa. Ever since filming commenced, Orry has been sharing posts about being "isolated" by his fellow contestants. However, it now appears that there is another contestant on the show who seems to be facing the same situation. Who is it?

Orry took to his Instagram Stories and shared a video with the caption, "Uno reverse. Now who's isolated bitch." He then turned the camera around to show fellow contestant Rubina Dilaik sitting alone and having her meal in the dining area. As Orry approached her, Rubina looked towards the camera and smiled. This post led many re-think about the earlier rumours of Orry being eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.

Interestingly, Orry's latest post has once again raised questions about the rumours surrounding his alleged elimination from Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. Earlier, the social media influencer had sparked exit buzz after sharing a series of photos from the show with the cryptic caption, "Miss you already." The post led many fans to speculate that he had been eliminated from the competition. Around the same time, Orry had also claimed that he was being "isolated" by fellow contestants, even sharing a video from a bus with the caption, "Sitting alone on the bus cz no one wants to talk to me (sic)." While the posts fuelled speculation about his journey on the show, his recent updates from Cape Town have left fans confused about whether the elimination rumours were ever true.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 features a mix of television stars, reality show favourites, and social media personalities. The confirmed contestant lineup includes Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Gaurav Khanna, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Avinash Mishra, Avika Gor, Shagun Sharma, Farrhana Bhat, Harsh Gujral, and social media sensation Orry (Orhan Awatramani). The contestants are currently shooting in Cape Town, South Africa, under the guidance of host Rohit Shetty. This season is expected to follow the theme of "Darr Ka Naya Daur", with several former Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants returning to compete alongside fresh faces.

While Colors TV is yet to announce an official premiere date for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, the show is expected to hit television screens in July 2026.