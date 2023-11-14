VIDEO: Milind Soman Goes 'Naked' For New Body Trimmer AD, Fans Say 'Still Hot As Ever' | Photo Via Instagram

Milind Soman rose to fame after he was featured in Alisha Chinai's music video, Made in India, which was released in 1995. Recently, Milind became the brand ambassador for a brand called Zlade. He was also featured in a new digital video advertisement for Zlade Ballistic, which is a body trimmer for men.

Check it out:

In the video, Milind Soman is seen getting 'naked' in front of the camera, and later he explains about the product to the audience.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "A smooth set of balls is a good set of balls. Manscaping is a choice and it’s yours to make. Do it for yourself. Do it for your balls. And when you do it, do it with @shopballistic ! Happy to be back with the brand that introduced India to #MANSCAPING - @shopballistic ! Although when I do it, I call it SUPERMANscaping."

"P.S. For those of you wondering, I’ve actually been using the Zlade Ballistic trimmer for over a year now and I can vouch for its quality and performance," he concluded.

Meanwhile, Milind has starred in many movies including 16 December, Bheja Fry, Jodi Breakers, Bajirao Mastani, and Chef among others. He has also featured in the web series Four More Shots Please!, Paurashpur and Masaba Masaba.

Next, Milind will star in Emergency alongside Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade and Mahima Chaudhry. He will play the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw and is scheduled to release in 2024.