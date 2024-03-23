 VIDEO: Manoj Bajpayee's Silence Gets A Sequel, Actor To Return As ACP Avinash Verma
Silence... Can You Hear It? was released in 2021.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, March 23, 2024, 03:48 PM IST
Streaming service ZEE5 on Saturday announced the sequel to Manoj Bajpayee's thriller movie "Silence... Can You Hear It?".

Titled "Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout", the sequel is directed by Aban Bharucha Deohans, who had also helmed the 2021 movie. It will premiere on ZEE5 soon, a press release said.

In the follow-up, Bajpayee reprises his role of ACP Avinash Verma, alongside Prachi Desai, who is coming back as Inspector Sanjana. According to the makers, "Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout" has an intriguing storyline teeming with dark secrets and unforeseen twists.

"ACP Avinash Verma is back! He is here to restore peace and order. I am excited for the audience to witness how the plot unravels this time... I hope that we will meet the expectations of our viewers and provide them with an immersive experience yet again," Bajpayee said in a statement.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer at ZEE5, said the company is thrilled to bring the 'Silence' team back for the sequel. "With Manoj Bajpayee reprising his role, viewers can expect an unmatched performance that emphasizes our dedication to providing immersive entertainment experiences. Collaborating once again with a talented team of artists, 'Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout' will surely bring more excitement and thrill for our viewers along with an intriguing narrative," he added.

"Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout" is produced by Zee Studios and Candid Creations. It also features Sahil Vaid and Vaquar Shaikh in pivotal roles.

