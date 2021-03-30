Silence, Can You Hear It review: Manoj Bajpayee shines in this murder mystery

“Each man’s death diminishes me because I am involved in mankind; and therefore, never send not to know for whom the bell tolls; it tolls for thee.” – John Donne

While the film claims to fall under the genre of murder mystery/ thriller- it is in essence a messy love affair at its core. The viewer is on an onward journey of troughs and crests. While the suspense of the film is piqued through certain points of the film it feels like a wild goose chase with no end. Aban Bharucha Deohans makes a directorial feature film debut with Silence… Can You Hear it?

The film opens to a landscape of scenic hills that dot the landscape of the outskirts of Mumbai- Kharghar. A group of young trekkers stumble across a dead body sprawled on the floor in the midst of the hilly terrain following the tone of a ringing mobile phone like a game of pied piper.

The mood of the film changes in an instant. A reeking smell that emanates from the dead body causes one of the boys to vomit.

Barkha Singh who is a familiar face because she often stars in videos produced by Dice Media plays an important role- all conversation is centered around her and to find the cause of her mysterious death. The movie is shown through a series of flashbacks and recollection of what happened in a vain effort to piece the death back together.

The plot is full of surprises which build through the film. It is like a pot of boiling tea threatening to fall and reveal all of its contents at once.

However, the viewers are put through the ordeal of the police case unfolding- the body is examined and evidence is collected. The body of the deceased is studied with excruciating detail and possibilities are harped upon in a dark room projecting vivid images of the murder.

The fleeting nature of life is pondered on through the entirety of the film in thought provoking scenes. A name plaque is simply torn to pieces into a hospital after the death of an individual. Any individual’s death is perceived to be the loss of all mankind. Manoj Bajpayee is shown to be deeply disillusioned by the concept of death.