Video: Malaika Arora Buys New Mahindra Thar Roxx Worth Nearly ₹28 Lakh, Performs Puja Outside Mumbai Residence

Actress and television personality Malaika Arora has added a new Mahindra Thar Roxx to her car collection. A video of the actor taking delivery of the popular SUV has surfaced online, showing her performing a traditional puja before driving home the new vehicle.

The clip, shared by several paparazzi pages on Instagram, shows the car arriving at Malaika Arora's residence. Surrounded by a small gathering, the actress is seen performing the customary ritual to seek blessings and ward off the evil eye before taking possession of the SUV.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx, which is priced at nearly Rs 28 lakh for the higher variants, has become a popular choice among celebrities and off-road enthusiasts alike. Introduced in India in 2024 as the five-door version of the iconic Thar, the SUV received an overwhelming response from buyers thanks to its rugged styling and improved practicality.

While the Thar has traditionally been known for its off-roading capabilities, the Roxx has broadened its appeal by offering additional space and comfort, making it suitable for both adventure drives and everyday commuting.

Mahindra Thar Roxx features

The Thar Roxx is available with both petrol and diesel powertrains, paired with either a six-speed manual or automatic transmission.

According to Carblog India, the SUV is offered with a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk turbo-diesel engine.

Higher diesel variants are equipped with Mahindra's advanced 4x4 drivetrain, along with dedicated off-roading features such as Intelli-Turn, which helps reduce the turning radius during challenging terrain.

The Thar Roxx continues to attract buyers looking for a blend of rugged capability, modern features and a commanding road presence, making it one of the most sought-after SUVs in its segment.

Malaika Arora's work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in the film Thama. She had a special appearance in the song Poison Baby.