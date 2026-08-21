'Video Kyu Bana Raha?': Arjun Kapoor Gets Irked As Fan Records Him Instead Of Clicking Photo In Mumbai- VIDEO

Photo Via Instagram

Actor Arjun Kapoor was recently spotted in Mumbai when a fan approached him while he was seated inside his car. The fan, who is known for meeting and clicking pictures and videos with several Bollywood celebrities, appeared to approach Arjun for a photo.

Arjun Kapoor Gets Irked At Fan

Arjun seemed to oblige and agreed to click a picture with the fan. However, upon realising that the fan was recording a video instead of taking a photograph, the actor appeared visibly irked. "Video kyu bana raha hai? Photo le na," Arjun told the fan while rolling up his car's window as he urged him to click a picture instead of recording a video.

Check out the video:

Work Front

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Mere Husband Ki Biwi (2025), a romantic comedy starring Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh, where he played the role of Ankur Chaddha. However, the film did not perform well at the box office.

Arjun Kapoor is also set to star in No Entry 2. Earlier, Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh were attached to the film. However, producer Boney Kapoor confirmed that Diljit had exited the project due to scheduling conflicts. Subsequently, Varun Dhawan was also reported to have stepped away from the Anees Bazmee directorial.

As of now, the makers have not officially confirmed the reported changes to the film’s cast.

The original starred, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan, will not feature in No Entry 2, Kapoor confirmed, adding that the team is now in the process of casting 10 female actors for the project.