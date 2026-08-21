 'Video Kyu Bana Raha?': Arjun Kapoor Gets Irked As Fan Records Him Instead Of Clicking Photo In Mumbai- VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Video Kyu Bana Raha?': Arjun Kapoor Gets Irked As Fan Records Him Instead Of Clicking Photo In Mumbai- VIDEO

'Video Kyu Bana Raha?': Arjun Kapoor Gets Irked As Fan Records Him Instead Of Clicking Photo In Mumbai- VIDEO

Arjun Kapoor appeared irked during a recent interaction with a fan in Mumbai. The actor initially obliged when the fan approached him for what appeared to be a photograph. However, after realising he was being recorded instead.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, August 21, 2026, 11:54 AM IST
'Video Kyu Bana Raha?': Arjun Kapoor Gets Irked As Fan Records Him Instead Of Clicking Photo In Mumbai- VIDEO
Photo Via Instagram

Actor Arjun Kapoor was recently spotted in Mumbai when a fan approached him while he was seated inside his car. The fan, who is known for meeting and clicking pictures and videos with several Bollywood celebrities, appeared to approach Arjun for a photo.

Arjun Kapoor Gets Irked At Fan

Arjun seemed to oblige and agreed to click a picture with the fan. However, upon realising that the fan was recording a video instead of taking a photograph, the actor appeared visibly irked. "Video kyu bana raha hai? Photo le na," Arjun told the fan while rolling up his car's window as he urged him to click a picture instead of recording a video.

Check out the video:

Read Also
'Don't Believe...': Actress Sahiba Bali Addresses Dating Rumours With Arjun Kapoor After Their...
'Don't Believe...': Actress Sahiba Bali Addresses Dating Rumours With Arjun Kapoor After Their...

Work Front

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Mere Husband Ki Biwi (2025), a romantic comedy starring Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh, where he played the role of Ankur Chaddha. However, the film did not perform well at the box office.

Read Also
Mere Husband Ki Biwi Review: Arjun, Bhumi And Rakul Starrer Is A Fun Rom-Com Filled With Good...
Mere Husband Ki Biwi Review: Arjun, Bhumi And Rakul Starrer Is A Fun Rom-Com Filled With Good...

Arjun Kapoor is also set to star in No Entry 2. Earlier, Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh were attached to the film. However, producer Boney Kapoor confirmed that Diljit had exited the project due to scheduling conflicts. Subsequently, Varun Dhawan was also reported to have stepped away from the Anees Bazmee directorial.

As of now, the makers have not officially confirmed the reported changes to the film’s cast.

Read Also
Director Anees Bazmee Breaks Silence On No Entry 2 Delays Amid Cast Changes: 'Thoda Waqt Lagg Hai...
Director Anees Bazmee Breaks Silence On No Entry 2 Delays Amid Cast Changes: 'Thoda Waqt Lagg Hai...

The original starred, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan, will not feature in No Entry 2, Kapoor confirmed, adding that the team is now in the process of casting 10 female actors for the project.

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source