Director Anees Bazmee Breaks Silence On No Entry 2 Delays Amid Cast Changes: 'Thoda Waqt Lagg Hai Raha Par...'

Director Anees Bazmee has confirmed that the much-awaited sequel No Entry 2 remains firmly on track despite ongoing scheduling challenges and reports of cast reshuffles. The film, which features a fresh ensemble led by Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh, has recently been the subject of speculation regarding scheduling conflicts and possible casting changes.

Anees Bazmee Confirms No Entry 2 Is Still On Track

Addressing the delays, Bazmee told Hindustan Times, "Kuch filmon ki kundli hoti hai. Main maanta hoon ki kundli hoti hai. Kabhi koi film jaldi ban jaati hai, kabhi der se banti hai. Lekin Inshallah, hum sabki koshish hai ki yeh film bane."

Furthermore, the filmmaker stated that he has written No Entry 2 with a lot of love and believes it is one of his best-written films. He added that, although it is taking some time, the film is definitely being made. "Jo bhi log is film se jude hue hain, sab bahut excited hain. Aur log is film ko bahut pasand karenge," he concluded.

Earlier, producer Boney Kapoor confirmed that Diljit Dosanjh had exited No Entry 2 because his dates did not align with the film's schedule. Subsequently, Varun Dhawan was also reported to have stepped away from the Anees Bazmee-directed film.

Earlier, while announcing the film, Boney had told PTI, "That chapter is over (of the old star cast). Now, we have Diljit, Varun and Arjun in the film. Varun and Arjun are best of friends, and Diljit is fantastic at comedy. So, I think this makes for a good and interesting combination."

The original stars, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan, will not feature in No Entry 2, Kapoor confirmed, adding that the team is now in the process of casting 10 female actors for the project.