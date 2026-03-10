Varun Dhawan To Take Break From Acting After Border 2's Success—Here's Why

Varun Dhawan To Take Break From Acting | Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan was recently seen in Border 2, the sequel to the 1997 classic Border starring Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. Following the release of the Border 2 trailer and songs, Dhawan faced massive backlash on social media for his smile, with several users questioning his suitability for the role.

However, since the film’s release on January 23, Dhawan, who played Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, PVC, has won hearts for his strong portrayal, despite the earlier criticism.

Varun Dhawan To Take Break From Acting

Now, according to Filmfare, Varun may be taking a long break from acting following the success of Border 2. He is keen on spending more time with his family, especially his daughter Lara, and is eager to enjoy these precious moments with his baby girl.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Release Date Postponed

However, the actor’s upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai will give all Varun fans a chance to see him on screen. The film, starring Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur and directed by David Dhawan, was initially scheduled to release on June 5.

However, Yash later announced that his film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, which was originally set to clash with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Dhurandhar 2) on March 19, will now clash with Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai on June 4.

To avoid box-office competition, the makers of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai have decided to postpone the release by a week, and it will now hit theaters on June 12.

The film will also feature a new remixed version of the song Hai Jawaani To Ishq Hona Hai, composed by Sachin-Jigar.

The original track, from David Dhawan's 1999 film Biwi No.1 starring Salman Khan, Sushmita Sen, Karishma Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Tabu, was sung by Shankar Mahadevan, with Hema Sardesai also part of the number.