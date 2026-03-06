Ind Vs Eng: Varun Dhawan Gets Angry At Fan Outside Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, Tries To Snatch His Phone - Watch Video

Many Bollywood celebrities attended the T20 India vs England match on Thursday at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, and one of them was Varun Dhawan. While Varun's pictures and videos from the match have gone viral on social media, there's also a video of the actor that has grabbed everyone's attention, in which he gets angry at a fan.

In the video, we can see that outside the stadium, the actor is mobbed by fans, who are keen to click a selfie with him. But, Varun gets angry at a fan, and even tries to snatch his phone. Watch the video below...

Meanwhile, one more video has made it to social media, in which Varun is seen happily posing with fans. Watch the video below...

Varun always clicks pictures with his fans. So, we wonder what made him lose his cool this time. Well, only Varun can tell us what went wrong!

Varun Dhawan Upcoming Movies

Varun was last seen in Border 2, which became a hit at the box office. The film has collected Rs. 328.32 crore at the box office till now. Varun's performance in Border 2 was appreciated a lot.

The actor currently has only one film lined up, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which stars Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde as the female leads. The movie is slated to release on June 5, 2026. But, there are chances that it might get postponed.

Yash starrer Toxic was slated to release on March 19, 2026, but due to the ongoing US-Iran conflict, the makers decided to postpone the release date to June 4, 2026. So, now Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is all set to clash with Toxic during tha same weekend.

Let's wait and watch whether the clash will be averted or it will be Varun vs Yash at the box office.