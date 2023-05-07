Video: Kirti Kulhari's new look transformation shocks internet, unimpressed netizens say ‘What a joke’

Kirti Kulhari | Photo File

Bollywood actress Kirti Kulhari, known for her acting prowess, has once again grabbed attention but this time for all the wrong reasons.

A recent video surfaced, where she was seen sporting a striking new hairstyle, leaving fans in a state of disbelief.

However, the actress soon found herself entangled in a web of online trolling due to her daring transformation.

Kirti Kulhari unveils her new look

On a serene Sunday, the illustrious B-Town star, Kirti Kulhari, took to her official Instagram handle to share a video that sent shockwaves through her fanbase.

The clip revealed a refreshed Kirti adorned in a stylish short hairdo, radiating an air of joy and tranquillity.

Her transformed appearance exuded confidence and a sense of coolness that resonated with her ardent followers. In the accompanying caption, Kirti Kulhari expressed her decision to embrace the change, stating, "A month ago, I made this decision, and I went through with it."

With a career spanning fifteen illustrious years in the film industry, Kirti Kulhari embarked on this journey of self-transformation, driven by the desire to seize a moment of respite from her professional commitments.

Emphasizing that her decision was not driven by the requirements of any film role, the actress highlighted the significance of this personal endeavour. "I chose to embark on this path as an act of self-expression, an authentic reflection of my own desires," Kirti Kulhari conveyed.

Fans shocked seeing Kirti's new look

As the video reached the screens of Kirti Kulhari's devoted fanbase, an array of emotions engulfed their hearts, leaving them astounded and bewildered.

One user couldn't help but express their disbelief, commenting, "What has she done?"

Another individual, while acknowledging the newfound appeal, expressed concern over the longevity of the style, remarking, "Abhi toh accha lg rha h naya naya m... Baad m jo regret hoga."

Amongst the sea of reactions, a disapproving comment simply read, "What a joke." The public response to Kirti Kulhari's look remains diverse and unabated. How will she react to this? Stay tuned to know more!