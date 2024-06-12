VIDEO: Kevin Jonas Undergoes Skin Cancer Surgery, Shares Health Update

Singer-songwriter Kevin Jonas has been diagnosed with skin cancer. He recently took to Instagram and shared a video in which he showcased the before and after process of removing mole from skin.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Friendly reminder to get your moles checked." The video showed him laying in bed, and sharing his experience after the surgery. Kevin said, "I am getting a basal cell carcinoma removed from my head. Yes, that is an actual little skin cancer guys that started to grow, and now I have to get surgery to remove it."

He showed off his skin before the procedure and cut to the skin after the procedure. Towards the end of the video, he was seated in a vehicle with his seat belt on. He said, "Now it's time to heal, heading home."

Before ending his video, he also urged fans to get moles checked.

As soon as he posted the video, fans reacted and showered their love and support in the comments section. One user commented, "You just scared us a bunch!!! Happy to know you're recovering, I love you so much and wish you a lot of health."

"I’m glad you checked that mole in time. I love you and get well soon", another user wrote.

One more user commented, "Thank God it was early detected. You got me shaking! Get well soon lovey, praying for you."

According to reports, basal cell carcinoma is a kind of skin cancer that develops in basal cells, which are cells within the skin that make new skin cells when the old ones die. It usually shows as a little translucent lump on the skin, although it can also take different shapes.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Jonas Brothers have now taken a break from their tour. Their last show was on April 30 in Cancun, Mexico.