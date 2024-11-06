VIDEO: Kartik Aaryan Can't Stop Blushing As Fans Ask 'Shaadi Kab Kar Rahe Ho?' In Varanasi

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who is currently enjoying the success of his latest film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, visited Varanasi and attended Ganga Aarti on Tuesday (November 5). Several pictures and videos of the actor taking part in the aarti have surfaced on social media platforms. However, what caught our attention was a clip in which the actor is seen blushing after fans asked him about his marriage plans.

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Kartik is seen waving at his fans after the aarti. The actor is spotted wearing olive green pants and a sheer white shirt. He also sported tilak on his forehead.

As he gets up to leave, fans are heard screaming and calling Kartik's name. He greeted them with a smiled and also waved at them. Several fans are also heard asking Kartik, "Shaadi kab kar rahe ho (When are you planning to get married?)"

Upon hearing the question, Kartik blushed and he was all smiles. Check out the video here:

The actor enjoys a huge fan following all over the world and receives immense love wherever he goes. In another video, he is seen sitting with Bhushan Kumar to attend Ganga aarti.

Kartik is back as Rooh Baba in the horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which released in theatres on November 1, 2024. The film also features Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Vidya Balan, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Rajesh Sharma, among others.

It is directed by Anees Bazmee and is produced by T-Series Films and Cine1 Studios. The film clashed with Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, which features a star-studded cast that includes Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Shweta Tiwari, and Arjun Kapoor in the lead.