 VIDEO: Kartik Aaryan Can't Stop Blushing As Fans Ask 'Shaadi Kab Kar Rahe Ho?' In Varanasi
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVIDEO: Kartik Aaryan Can't Stop Blushing As Fans Ask 'Shaadi Kab Kar Rahe Ho?' In Varanasi

VIDEO: Kartik Aaryan Can't Stop Blushing As Fans Ask 'Shaadi Kab Kar Rahe Ho?' In Varanasi

Kartik Aaryan performed Ganga aarti on Tuesday and several pictures and videos of the actor have surfaced on social media. However, what caught our attention was a clip in which the actor is seen blushing after fans asked him about his marriage plans. He was asked, "Shaadi kab kar rahe ho?" Upon hearing the question, Kartik blushed and he was all smiles

Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, November 06, 2024, 12:13 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who is currently enjoying the success of his latest film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, visited Varanasi and attended Ganga Aarti on Tuesday (November 5). Several pictures and videos of the actor taking part in the aarti have surfaced on social media platforms. However, what caught our attention was a clip in which the actor is seen blushing after fans asked him about his marriage plans.

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Kartik is seen waving at his fans after the aarti. The actor is spotted wearing olive green pants and a sheer white shirt. He also sported tilak on his forehead.

As he gets up to leave, fans are heard screaming and calling Kartik's name. He greeted them with a smiled and also waved at them. Several fans are also heard asking Kartik, "Shaadi kab kar rahe ho (When are you planning to get married?)"

Upon hearing the question, Kartik blushed and he was all smiles. Check out the video here:

FPJ Shorts
US Presidential Elections 2024: 'We Will Help America Heal,' Says Donald Trump As Polls Project Return To White House
US Presidential Elections 2024: 'We Will Help America Heal,' Says Donald Trump As Polls Project Return To White House
PM Modi Congratulates 'Friend' Donald Trump On Historic US Election Victory
PM Modi Congratulates 'Friend' Donald Trump On Historic US Election Victory
24-Year-Old Engineer Takes Up Job Of Shucking Oysters At Parties After Being Laid Off At Previous Firm
24-Year-Old Engineer Takes Up Job Of Shucking Oysters At Parties After Being Laid Off At Previous Firm
IPL Auction 2025: Top Indian Players To Have Registered Themselves For Base Price Of ₹2 Crore
IPL Auction 2025: Top Indian Players To Have Registered Themselves For Base Price Of ₹2 Crore
Read Also
Kartik Aaryan Aka Rooh Baba Surprises Fans At Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy As Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Goes...
article-image

The actor enjoys a huge fan following all over the world and receives immense love wherever he goes. In another video, he is seen sitting with Bhushan Kumar to attend Ganga aarti.

Kartik is back as Rooh Baba in the horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which released in theatres on November 1, 2024. The film also features Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Vidya Balan, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Rajesh Sharma, among others.

It is directed by Anees Bazmee and is produced by T-Series Films and Cine1 Studios. The film clashed with Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, which features a star-studded cast that includes Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Shweta Tiwari, and Arjun Kapoor in the lead.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ranbir Kapoor Kisses Birthday Girl Raha, Alia Bhatt Adores Them In Unseen Photo

Ranbir Kapoor Kisses Birthday Girl Raha, Alia Bhatt Adores Them In Unseen Photo

English Band Glass Animals Set To Rock Singapore In February 2025

English Band Glass Animals Set To Rock Singapore In February 2025

'100 Phones Stolen, No Water': Fans Accuse Diljit Dosanjh's Jaipur Concert Organisers Of Poor...

'100 Phones Stolen, No Water': Fans Accuse Diljit Dosanjh's Jaipur Concert Organisers Of Poor...

Sharda Sinha Death: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Confirms State Honours For Late Singer

Sharda Sinha Death: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Confirms State Honours For Late Singer

Arjun Kapoor Hits Back At Trolls, Haters After Singham Again Success: 'Turning Non-Believers Into...

Arjun Kapoor Hits Back At Trolls, Haters After Singham Again Success: 'Turning Non-Believers Into...