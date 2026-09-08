Video: Kareena Kapoor Visits Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Office 25 Years After Devdas Fallout; Collaboration On Cards?

Kareena Kapoor visit's Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Mumbai office | Photos via Instagram

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan’s recent visit to filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office in Mumbai sparked speculation about a possible collaboration between the two. The actress was spotted arriving at Bhansali’s office on Tuesday (September 8), nearly 25 years after the two reportedly fell out over Devdas. In the videos doing rounds on social media, Kareena, who was dressed in a pastel blue suit, was seen making her way to the filmmaker’s residence. However, she did not pose for the paps.

Her visit has grabbed attention because Bhansali has reportedly approached her for the female lead in his upcoming film, which stars Tamil actor Dhanush.

If Kareena eventually signs the project, it would mark her first film with Bhansali and could also signal an end to one of Bollywood’s longest-discussed professional fallouts.

Kareena and Bhansali’s reported fallout

The history between the two dates back to the early 2000s, when Kareena was considered for the role of Paro in Devdas. She reportedly screen-tested for the part and received a signing amount, but the role eventually went to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 2002 period drama.

Kareena later spoke openly about her disappointment over the episode. In an old interview with Filmfare, she had even said that she would never work with Bhansali.

"I’ll never. What he did to me was wrong. He screen-tested me for Devdas, gave me a signing amount, then took someone else. That was wrong, it hurt especially because I was at the start of my career. It’s okay, because the day he dropped me, I signed Yaadein. Sanjay hurt me. Even if I have no work, I’ll never work with him," Kareena had said.

Despite those strong comments, the latest developments suggest that the equation between the two may have changed over the years.

Kareena in talks for Bhansali’s film

According to a Bollywood Hungama report, Bhansali has approached Kareena for the female lead in his next project with Dhanush. The film is said to feature a substantial female character who will have a parallel lead alongside the Tamil superstar.

Kareena has reportedly shown interest in the project, but she is yet to officially sign on. Discussions over her dates, remuneration and other contractual details are said to be ongoing.

The film is reportedly being planned as a large-scale mythological adventure set against a jungle backdrop. While the makers have not officially revealed the storyline, reports suggest that an elephant plays an important role in the narrative and that the film will have strong mythological elements.

Bhansali is producing the project, while filmmaker PS Mithran is set to direct it. The film is currently in the writing phase, with pre-production expected to begin later this year and filming reportedly planned for January 2027.

Meanwhile, Kareena will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s crime thriller Daayra, which also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran. Bhansali, on the other hand, is currently working on Love & War, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.