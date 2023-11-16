 Kareena Kapoor Ends Her Long-Standing Feud With Sanjay Leela Bhansali: 'I Still Have A Chance To Work With Him'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKareena Kapoor Ends Her Long-Standing Feud With Sanjay Leela Bhansali: 'I Still Have A Chance To Work With Him'

Kareena Kapoor Ends Her Long-Standing Feud With Sanjay Leela Bhansali: 'I Still Have A Chance To Work With Him'

Kareena had done a look test for the 2002 film Devdas directed by Bhansali, however, she was rejected.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 16, 2023, 09:42 AM IST
article-image
Kareena Kapoor Ends Her Long-Standing Feud With Sanjay Leela Bhansali: 'I Still Have A Chance To Work With Him' |

Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan recently appeared on an episode of Koffee With Karan season 8 alongside Alia Bhatt. For those unversed, Kareena, who hasn’t been on good terms with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali hinted that she’s open to working with him on the chat show hosted by Karan Johar. 

To those who haven’t caught up on the drama, Kareena had done a look test for the 2002 film Devdas directed by Bhansali, however, she was rejected and the project eventually starred  Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit opposite Shah Rukh Khan.  Bebo even said out loud in an interview that she would never work with him. 

Fast forward to 2013, Kareena was approached as the main lead in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. However, she walked out of the project days before the filming began and did Gori Tere Pyaar Mein instead. The role went to Deepika Padukone who featured alongside Ranveer Singh.

Read Also
Kareena Kapoor Reveals Why She’s Not At Every Single Party: ‘People Who Come Into My...
article-image

Coming back to Koffee With Karan, Bebo was asked who was Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s better muse - Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, or Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Alia straight up said, “Please don't say my name. Just take anybody else's name.”

Kareena finally replied, “I still have a chance to work with him (Bhansali). So…”

Karan then jokingly said, “Aa gayi na line pe.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kareena's film 'The Buckingham Murders' helmed by Hansal Mehta was recently premiered at the BFI London Film Festival. It is also Bebo’s first film as a producer. It also stars Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen.

Kareena will also be seen in 'The Crew' alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon. Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. It also stars Diljit Dosanjh and has a special cameo by Kapil Sharma. It is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

Read Also
KWK 8: Kareena Has An Epic Reaction On Being Asked If She Considers Deepika as Her Competition...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Amar Upadhyay To Play Pranjivan Mehta In Hansal Mehta’s Dream Project Gandhi

Amar Upadhyay To Play Pranjivan Mehta In Hansal Mehta’s Dream Project Gandhi

‘It Was Unbelievable To See Myself Being Paired Opposite Deepika Padukone’: Dhairya Karwa

‘It Was Unbelievable To See Myself Being Paired Opposite Deepika Padukone’: Dhairya Karwa

Kareena Kapoor Ends Her Long-Standing Feud With Sanjay Leela Bhansali: 'I Still Have A Chance To...

Kareena Kapoor Ends Her Long-Standing Feud With Sanjay Leela Bhansali: 'I Still Have A Chance To...

Nana Patekar REACTS To His Viral Slapping Video: 'I Will Never Do Anything Like This' (WATCH)

Nana Patekar REACTS To His Viral Slapping Video: 'I Will Never Do Anything Like This' (WATCH)

Alia Bhatt Recalls Breaking Down After Seeing A Picture Of Daughter Raha On Social Media

Alia Bhatt Recalls Breaking Down After Seeing A Picture Of Daughter Raha On Social Media