Kareena Kapoor Ends Her Long-Standing Feud With Sanjay Leela Bhansali: 'I Still Have A Chance To Work With Him' |

Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan recently appeared on an episode of Koffee With Karan season 8 alongside Alia Bhatt. For those unversed, Kareena, who hasn’t been on good terms with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali hinted that she’s open to working with him on the chat show hosted by Karan Johar.

To those who haven’t caught up on the drama, Kareena had done a look test for the 2002 film Devdas directed by Bhansali, however, she was rejected and the project eventually starred Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Bebo even said out loud in an interview that she would never work with him.

Fast forward to 2013, Kareena was approached as the main lead in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. However, she walked out of the project days before the filming began and did Gori Tere Pyaar Mein instead. The role went to Deepika Padukone who featured alongside Ranveer Singh.

Coming back to Koffee With Karan, Bebo was asked who was Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s better muse - Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, or Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Alia straight up said, “Please don't say my name. Just take anybody else's name.”

Kareena finally replied, “I still have a chance to work with him (Bhansali). So…”

Karan then jokingly said, “Aa gayi na line pe.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kareena's film 'The Buckingham Murders' helmed by Hansal Mehta was recently premiered at the BFI London Film Festival. It is also Bebo’s first film as a producer. It also stars Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen.

Kareena will also be seen in 'The Crew' alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon. Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. It also stars Diljit Dosanjh and has a special cameo by Kapil Sharma. It is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

