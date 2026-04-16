Sharvari To Play Madhubala In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Film Directed By Jasmeet K Reen? Here's What We Know

The search for an actress to portray legendary star Madhubala on the big screen continues to generate buzz in Bollywood. The much-anticipated biopic on the iconic actress has sparked speculation about several potential leading ladies, and the latest reports suggest that Sharvari is now among the top contenders for the role.

According to a report by News18 Showsha, the actress has emerged as one of the frontrunners being considered for the project. The report noted, "Sharvari is now said to be among the top choices being considered for the role."

However, there has been no official confirmation from the makers yet. It remains unclear whether formal talks with Sharvari have begun or if the actress has been finalised for the film.

Other actresses linked to the project

The Madhubala biopic has been one of the most talked-about upcoming projects in the industry, with several names reportedly being considered for the role over the past few months.

Reports have suggested that actors such as Sara Arjun, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Sai Pallavi and Aneet Padda were also approached to portray the legendary star. Among them, Aneet was recently said to be a strong contender for the part.

The film will be directed by Jasmeet K Reen, best known for helming the critically acclaimed Darlings on Netflix. The makers are expected to announce more details about the casting in the coming months.

Meanwhile, Sharvari is gearing up for the release of her next project, Main Vaapas Aaunga, directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film is scheduled to arrive in theatres on June 12, 2026. She also has Alpha with Alia Bhatt in the pipeline.