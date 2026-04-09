Dhurandhar Fame Sara Arjun To Play Madhubala In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Film Directed By Jasmeet K Reen: Report

Actress Sara Arjun is reportedly gearing up for one of the most challenging roles of her career. After the success of Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the actress is said to be stepping into the role of legendary star Madhubala in an upcoming film directed by Jasmeet K Reen and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the film is currently in its pre-production stage and is expected to begin shooting later this year. The project aims to bring the golden era of Hindi cinema to life and is being envisioned as a grand cinematic tribute to Madhubala’s remarkable life and career.

Sources close to the project revealed to the news portal the details about the preparation involved in bringing the legendary actress’ character to the screen. “Sara will undergo an extensive physical transformation to authentically portray Madhubala’s timeless grace and charm. From costume detailing to dialect training and look tests, the makers are leaving no stone unturned in recreating the era with precision.”

Director Jasmeet K Reen, who previously received acclaim for her work on Darlings, is reportedly planning the film as an intense drama that will explore both the success and emotional struggles of Madhubala’s life.

While the makers have kept several details about the project under wraps, insiders say the film will serve as a tribute to the actress, whose life story continues to fascinate generations of film lovers.Sara’s casting has already generated buzz within the industry, as she prepares to portray one of Indian cinema’s most iconic and mysterious personalities. Known for her timeless beauty and unforgettable screen presence, Madhubala remains one of the most celebrated stars in Bollywood history.

Sara has not reacted to the reports yet.

Madhubala was one of the highest-paid stars of the 1950s and appeared in more than 70 films during her two-decade-long career. Even decades after her passing, she remains a timeless icon of Hindi cinema.