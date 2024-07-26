 VIDEO: Karan Johar Gets Irked As Content Creator Calls Him 'Uncle' On London Streets
Sachin TUpdated: Friday, July 26, 2024, 01:34 PM IST
Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is currently busy enjoying his vacation in London, and while at it, he recently found himself in a spot after a fan referred to him as 'uncle' on the streets of the city. The video of KJo's reaction on being called 'uncle' has now gone viral on the internet.

The video was shared by a content creator named Zane Thadani. In the video, he can be seen getting all starstruck looking at KJo strolling on the streets of London right in front of him.

Before approaching Karan, he wondered on camera about how would he address him. "Should I call him KJo, Karan, Karan Johar, Mr Karan or Mr Johar?" he asked. However, as he finally approached the filmmaker, Zane ended up saying, "Hi uncle".

KJo, who was smiling at the camera, was visibly taken aback by the term, and he asked, "Did you just call me uncle?", before walking away.

Netizens were left in splits as the video went viral, and they wondered how Zane was spared after the incident in the first place.

Meanwhile, on the work front, KJo's latest production, Bad Newz, has emerged to be a hit at the box office. Starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk in lead roles, the film earned Rs 43 crore in its first week, and is inching steadily towards the Rs 50 crore mark.

His next production, Gyaarah Gyaarah, is all set to release on Zee5 soon, and it stars Dhairya Karwa, Raghav Juyal and Kritika Kamra in lead roles.

