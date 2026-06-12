Video: Kangana Ranaut Says There Can Never Be Another Deepika Padukone; Internet Applauds Her Mature & Sensible Take

Actress-politician Kangana Ranaut earned praise online for her latest comments about Deepika Padukone. Speaking during a recent interview, Kangana said that just like legends such as Meena Kumari, Madhubala and Madhuri Dixit, Deepika too is a once-in-a-generation star who cannot be replaced.

During an interview with ABP Live, Kangana was asked why Bollywood had not found another Kangana Ranaut. Responding to the question, she opened up on how every generation has its own defining stars whose impact cannot be recreated.

"Humko lagta hai ki actresses aati hain aur jaati hain. Lekin aisa nahi hai. Dusri Meena Kumari nahi milegi, yahan tak ki main soch rahi thi dusri Karisma Kapoor bhi nahi hogi. Woh jo ek waqt hota hai, chahe Hema Malini ji ho, Waheeda Rehman ho yaa Madhubala toh khair ho hi nahi sakti. Har daur ke ek face hote hain jinko aap kabhi replace nahi kar sakte. Madhuri Dixit dusri nahi hogi. Yeh meri hi baat nahi hai. Mujhe lagta hai dusri Deepika Padukone bhi nahi hogi (We often think that actresses come and go. But that isn't true. There can never be another Meena Kumari. In fact, I was thinking that there can never be another Karisma Kapoor either. Every era has its own icons - whether it's Hema Malini ji, Waheeda Rehman, or Madhubala, who is simply irreplaceable. Each generation has certain faces that can never be replaced. There will never be another Madhuri Dixit. And I'm not just talking about myself. I feel there will never be another Deepika Padukone either)."

Kangana further explained that actors often become representatives of a particular era, and their contribution continues to be valued long after their peak years. Using Madhuri Dixit as an example, she said audiences still enjoy watching her work, proving that true icons remain relevant across generations.

"Ek daur hota, uss daur ko hum represent karte hain. Lekin yeh baat zaroor hai ki Madhuri ji itna kaam kar rahi, kahin na kahin logon ko yeh baat ka abhas late hua lekin ho zaroor raha hai kyunki unka kaam abhi bhi enjoy kara jaa raha hai. Varna aisa hota ki nahi nahi inko hatao nayi actresses ko laao. They are rare happenings woh hona nahi waali dusri baar (Every era has its own identity, and we represent that era. One thing is certain though, Madhuri ji is still doing so much work, and people are gradually beginning to realise this. It is happening because audiences continue to enjoy watching her work even today. Otherwise, people would simply say, ‘No, no, move her aside and bring in new actresses.’ Some artists are rare phenomena; they are not going to happen a second time)."

Her remarks found appreciation on Reddit, where many users praised the actor's perspective.

"Sahi toh bola, why should they produce another one? Everyone's unique," a user wrote.

Another commented, "I love her clarity of thought. Sensible Kangu is back."

"She has ridiculous high iq," commented another user.

"Her like of thought is so aligned. Shows how much she thinks 🥰💕 "wrote another user.

Meanwhile, Kangana's latest film, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, hit theatres on June 12. The movie tells the story of nurses and ward boys who emerged as silent heroes during the 26/11 terror attacks. Kangana plays a nurse in the film, which also stars Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Amrutha Namdev, Esha Dey, Priya Berde, Asha Shelar, Suhita Thatte, Rasika Aaghase and Aditya Mishra in important roles.

The film is directed by Manoj Tapadia and co-produced by Kangana.