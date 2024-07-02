VIDEO: Fan Gets BB OTT 3's Vada Pav Girl Aka Chandrika Dixit's Face Inked On His Arm, Netizens Call It 'Cringe'

Chandrika Gera Dixit, fondly known as the Vada Pav Girl, recently entered Bigg Boss OTT season 3 as a contestant. Her personality on social media has earned her a massive following.

Recently, a crazy fan of Chandrika got her face tattooed on his arm. The video was shared on Instagram by tattoo artist Mahesh Chavan. The clip starts with a man entering the tattoo parlour and distributing vada pav to the receptionist.

Later, he says that he wants to tattoo Chandrika's face on his hand. He claimed that he is very inspired by Vada Pav Girl and considers her his 'guru.' Following in her footsteps, he also decided to open a vada pav stall.

Soon after the video went viral, several netizens took to the comments section and called it 'cringe.' A user commented, "Vada pav girl from Meesho." While another said, "Isse achha vadapav ka tattoo bana deta." A third user added, "This. This is why education is very important."

Who is Chandrika Dixit?

Dixit grabbed attention after she revealed that she earns ₹40,000 per day by selling vada pav on the streets of Delhi.

She is a former Haldiram employee. After quitting the job, Chandrika started serving vada pav in Delhi with her husband and relatives. However, she went viral after one of her viral videos showed her allegedly accused of harassment by Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials.

She claimed that they had demanded more money from her despite her payment of Rs 35,000. The video was posted by a food vlogger named Foodbowlss on Instagram.

