 'Par Vada Pav Wali Se...': Maxtern REACTS After Getting Replaced By Chandrika Gera In Bigg Boss OTT 3 (VIDEO)
Maxtern recently expressed his disappointment and said he was originally slated to be a contestant on the show but was replaced by the Vada Pav Girl, aka Chandrika Gera.

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Friday, June 21, 2024, 07:36 PM IST
The Bigg Boss OTT 3 is all set to begin on Friday (June 21), and the excitement surrounding it continues to build as new developments and surprising twists keep fans on their toes. One such revelation has come from YouTuber Maxtern, aka Sagar Thakur, who recently disclosed his disappointment and said he was originally slated to be a contestant on the show but was replaced by the viral sensation Chandrika Gera, popularly known as the Vada Pav Girl.

Sharing a video on Instagram, Maxtern stated, “Jo mereko personal level pe jaante hai unko pata hai 2023 mere OTT 3 ki baat chit shuru ho gaye the. Mereko vada pav wali se replace kar diya. Ek baar ko Kataria (Lovekesh Kataria aka Love Kataria) se karte toh samjh aata. Han chalo bhai ki fan following hai, Elvish bhai ki fan following, duniya bhar ki audience aayege, Jio Cinema ko audience chahiye toh samjh mein ata. Par bhai vada pav wali se replace. Baki guys, koi nai. Aaj sapne pure na hue, baad mein zaroor honge. Koi nai guys.”

All About Maxtern and Chandrika Gera

Maxtern, a well-known figure in the digital space for his tech reviews, lifestyle vlogs, and engaging content, took to social media to share the news.

On the other hand, Chandrika Gera, known as the Vada Pav Girl, shot to fame with her viral videos and quirky content revolving around her love for Mumbai's iconic street food, Vada Pav.

Netizens React To Maxtern's Claims

The news of Maxtern's replacement sparked a mixed reaction among fans. Many of his followers expressed their disappointment, taking to social media to voice their support for the influencer. One of the users wrote, 'Kya din aagye there vada pav wali se replace kardiya'

Another user commented, "Ye ro raha hai to mujhe hansi kyon a rahi thi."

"Sad for you brother we stand with you", the user commented.

One of the users also claimed that he would be a wild card entry in the show and wrote, "He will enter as Wild card contestant confirmed."

On the other hand, Gera's fans are thrilled about her participation, eagerly anticipating her antics and charm in the Bigg Boss house.

