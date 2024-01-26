Video: Ayushmann Khurrana Attends Republic Day Parade In Delhi, Says 'Feeling Incredibly Nostalgic'...

Bollywood actor and youth icon Ayushmann Khuurrana was present to witness India’s 75th Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path (formerly called Rajpath) in New Delhi. The actor shared several pictures and video of himself in which he is seen enjoying the parade.

In the caption of his Instagram post, Ayushmann also said he is feeling 'nostalgic' as he used to watch the Republic Day Parade on Doordarshan as a child.

"Honoured to witness the Republic Day Parade on the occasion of India’s 75th Republic Day. Took me back to my childhood days when I used to religiously watch this on Doordarshan every year with my entire family! Feeling incredibly nostalgic," the Andhadhun actor wrote.

It may be mentioned that Ayushmann recently made headlines after he purportedly 'liked' a controversial post on social media, and it was not missed by netizens. Just a day after he attended the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, a screenshot went viral in which an Instagram page is seen to have shared a post about "slow demise of India". The post, which is seemingly a jibe about the saffronisation of the country, reads, "Mourning the slow demise of India. Standing in solidarity with everyone affected."

Eagle-eyed netizens were quick to notice that it was liked by the official Instagram handle of Ayushmann Khurrana. Soon afther the screenshot went viral, netizens slammed the actor for liking the post a day after he was seen chanting "Jai Shri Ram" and attending the Pran Pratistha ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Meanwhile, another video of the actor has been doing the rounds on social media in which he is seen singing 'Dil Dil Pakistan'. However, a longer version of the video showed him giving tribute to people from different states and regions, such as Punjabi, Uttar Pradesh, Bengali, and South India. Following this, he performed songs 'Dil Dil Pakistan' and 'Chak De India' on the stage.

Meanwhile, the Republic Day parade is a grand and patriotic event held annually on January 26 to commemorate the day when the Constitution of India came into effect in 1950. The entire ruling government, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the leaders of opposition and all members of the Parliament, were present at the occasion.

Emmanuel Macron, the President of France, has visited India as the Chief Guest for the 75th Republic Day celebrations.