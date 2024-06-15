VIDEO: Arun Govil, Anup Jalota & Ram Shankar Launch Modi Sarkaar Teesri Baar Song To Celebrate NDA's Third Term

Veteran Ramayan actor-turned-politician Arun Govil and singers Anup Jalota and Ram Shankar launched a special song titled 'Modi Sarkaar Teesri Baar', days after India witnessed the formation of the Narendra Modi government for the third consecutive term.

To celebrate the historic event, the song, created by Ram Shankar, was launched in Mumbai by Arun Govil and Padma Shri Bhajan Samrat Anup Jalota. The event was also attended by music composer Dilip Sen, singers Salman Ali, Sneha Shankar, Aditya Shankar, and others.

About 'Modi Sarkaar Teesri Baar'

The song has been produced by Sunil Kumar Kalu of Asha Entertainment and Events along with Blessing Telemedia. 'Modi Sarkaar Teesri Baar' marks Ram Shankar's debut as a lyricist. The video of the song features PM Modi offering prayers at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and it also shows him in the Parliament.

Check out the full song here:

Praising the song, Arun Govil said, "Modi Sarkaar Teesri Baar is a wonderful song. I congratulate Ram Shankar and the entire team for this great piece of work."

During the event, Anup Jalota also expressed his admiration for the song. He said, "On the occasion of Narendra Modi ji becoming the Prime Minister for the third time, Ram Shankar has created a truly remarkable song. The Modi government has accomplished significant milestones in the past 10 years, and I believe they will continue to achieve more in the next five years."

Sharing his enthusiasm and respect for PM Modi, Ram Shankar said, "I have always been a great fan of Modi ji. For a long time, I had the desire to create a song in his honor. 'Modi Sarkaar Teesri Baar' highlights his unparalleled contributions."

Music composer Dilip Sen remarked, "The song created by Ram Shankar will be remembered for generations. The title 'Modi Sarkaar Teesri Baar' itself is a hit, and the singers have done an exceptional job."