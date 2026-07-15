Video: Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar Get Emotional As Bride Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Walks Down The Aisle & Reads Her Vows

Actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor shared a heartwarming video from her wedding to filmmaker Sharan Sharma, offering fans a glimpse into the emotional celebrations. From happy tears to touching speeches by close friends, the video captured some of the most memorable moments from the couple's special day.

One of the highlights of the video is actress Alia Bhatt's emotional speech as she watched her close friend walk down the aisle.

Alia, who appeared visibly moved during the ceremony, said, "She (Akansha) is the glue that holds us all together. She has the most perfect, special, individual relationship with every girl in the group and she always shows up... which is why when today she showed up, walking down this beautiful aisle, looking like a dream, of course I was looking at her but first I looked at Sharan. Because I was like that's the man she's marrying. I was looking at the tears in his eyes."

The video also shows filmmaker Karan Johar getting emotional during the ceremony as Akansha and Sharan exchanged vows.

Sharing the beautiful montage on Instagram, Akansha wrote, "11.07.2026 🤍I don’t think we’ll ever remember this day in order."

She further added, "Just flashes of it. Our vows. Happy tears. The toasts. The sound of everyone laughing. Fairy lights twinkling overhead. Cake..Too much of it! A guitar playing under the tree. It felt warm. It felt easy. It felt like home. My heart is still there."

The post drew reactions from friends and colleagues in the film industry. Actress Ananya Panday responded with crying face and red heart emojis, while Akansha's sister, Anushka Ranjan Kapoor, commented, "This day is etched in our memories till the end of time."

Several other celebrities, including Varun Dhawan, Vaani Kapoor, Kayoze Irani and Mouni Roy, also reacted to the emotional wedding video.

Akansha and Sharan tied the knot on July 11 after reportedly dating since 2022. The couple kept their relationship largely private before getting married. A day after their wedding, they hosted a grand reception in Mumbai on July 12, attended by family, close friends and several Bollywood celebrities.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Akansha was last seen in Gram Chikitsalay Season 2 and will next feature in the Netflix film Ikka. Sharan Sharma's most recent directorial venture was Mr & Mrs Mahi, starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor.