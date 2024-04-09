 VIDEO: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff Seek Blessings At Abu Dhabi's BAPS Hindu Mandir Ahead Of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Release
Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are currently in Abu Dhabi to promote their upcoming action entertainer 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.'

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, April 09, 2024, 06:18 PM IST
Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, who are currently in Abu Dhabi to promote their upcoming action entertainer 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', have sought blessings at the BAPS Hindu Mandir.

It is the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The temple constructed and run by the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) was inaugurated on February 14.

Taking to social media, Akshay shared a video, wherein he can be seen wearing a white kurta with black motifs on it and paired it with black trousers. Tiger is sporting a green kurta and beige coloured pants. The duo is seen joining hands and touching the feet of the temple's priest.

The actors are having an interaction with the priest and taking a round of the temple. Akshay and Tiger are also seen doing aarti inside the temple. The post is captioned as: "Got the opportunity to visit the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, it was an absolutely divine experience."

Akshay also extended warm greetings for Navratri, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi. "May these auspicious occasions bring joy, prosperity, and new beginnings to you and your loved ones," he added.

Presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ films, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F, is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. It is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar.

The film will be released in theatres on April 11.

