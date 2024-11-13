 Vicky Kaushal Transforms Into 'Eternal Warrior Of Dharma' Chiranjeevi Parashurama In Mahavatar, FIRST Look Out
Vicky Kaushal Transforms Into 'Eternal Warrior Of Dharma' Chiranjeevi Parashurama In Mahavatar, FIRST Look Out

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal is all set to play Chiranjeevi Parashurama in the upcoming film "Mahavatar" directed by Amar Kaushik. The film is slated to release in December 2026. The actor looks unrecognizable as he sports long hair and a long rugged beard. In one poster, the actor is seen sporting a rust hued dhoti along with Rudraksh on his wrist and arm. He is even seen carrying a weapon.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 12:19 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal is all set to play Chiranjeevi Parashurama in the upcoming film "Mahavatar" directed by Amar Kaushik. The film is slated to release in December 2026.

Vicky took to Instagram, where he shared a string of posters of the film, featuring him. The actor looks unrecognizable as he sports long hair and a long rugged beard. In one poster, the actor is seen sporting a rust hued dhoti along with Rudraksh on his wrist and arm. He is even seen carrying a weapon.

For the caption, Vicky wrote: "Dinesh Vijan brings to life the story of the eternal warrior of dharma! Vicky Kaushal stars as Chiranjeevi Parashurama in #Mahavatar, directed by Amar Kaushik. Coming to cinemas - Christmas 2026!"

article-image

Other details about the film are under wraps. Talking about Parashuram, who is also known as Parashuram Avatar, was the sixth important avatar of Lord Vishnu. In this avatar, Lord Vishnu was in the form of a human. He came to Earth to stop Chakravarti Samrat Karthaveerya Arjuna as he had turned evil due to his ego and non-humility.

It is believed that Parashurama was Chiranjeevi, meaning he was immortal. He was a great devotee of Lord Shiva.

article-image

Born as Ramabhadra of the Bhargava Clan (headed by Bhrigu, one of the Manvantaras of Lord Brahma), he later gained the name of Parashurama when he obtained Mahakaal's Parashu (axe weapon) and lead the Devas to victory against the Asuras in a war in which the Devas were losing.

According to reports, he also played a vital role in Mahabharata, teaching Bheeshma, Dronacharya and Karna the art of war and weaponry and fought against Bheeshma to fulfil Amba's request to kill Bheeshma, though he failed to do so. He was a master of weapons and especially the Parashu and the bow he wields.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

