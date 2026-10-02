Vicky Kaushal Says Watching Katrina Kaif With Son Vihaan Makes Him Want To 'Pause' Time: 'I Don't Want Anything More'

Vicky Says Watching Katrina With Son Vihaan Makes Him Want To 'Pause' Time | Photos via Instagram

Actor Vicky Kaushal opened up about how fatherhood has changed his outlook on life and made him more conscious of his actions. The actor and Katrina Kaif welcomed their son Vihaan in November 2025 and have largely kept him away from the public eye.

In a recent conversation shared on the YouTube channel of Harit Zaveri Jewellers, Vicky spoke about the joy he feels while watching Katrina spend time with their son.

He said, "To just see your wife’s happiness in that moment and your child giggling, and you in that moment… You just feel that if you could pause this, you could just live this more… It’s just amazing. And I think it makes you incredibly sensitive as a human being. Also, at the same time, it makes you incredibly responsible as a human being, that now you have to practice what you preach."

Describing fatherhood as a “magical experience”, Vicky said the change it has brought to his life is difficult to put into words. “You can’t quantify change in a sense of how and what has changed, but I can tell you this – it is just such a magical experience, it’s a magical feeling that I don’t know if there will be enough words to really if you can explain the detail of how you actually feel,” he added.

For the actor, even everyday milestones have become meaningful. Talking about his son’s first cry, new expressions and gestures, Vicky said, “Every day, every little moment when your child giggles, their first cry and their first new expression and their first new gesture… It’s just amazing to see that, experience that. They say that humans never feel satisfied but I feel that in the last 10 months, I have lived so many moments where I have felt that this is it, this is complete, I don’t want anything more, and I have felt that.”

Vicky also revealed that becoming a father has made him closely monitor his own behaviour, knowing that children learn by observing their parents. “Your child’s first learning is going to be subconsciously what he sees at home, and he is going to be taking all those things in, so you have…. I have never started monitoring myself so much as in the last 10 months that I have monitored myself. You have to be the way so that your child can learn something from you. That has been my biggest learning,” he added.

Vicky and Katrina announced the birth of their son on November 7, 2025. The couple later revealed his name, Vihaan Kaushal, in January 2026. Since then, they have continued to maintain privacy around their son while occasionally speaking about their experience as parents.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.