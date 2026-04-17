Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's Love & War POSTPONED For 3rd Time, New Release Date Announced

Love & War new release date announced | Photo Via Instagram

Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor's much-anticipated film Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, was announced on January 24, 2024 and was initially slated for a Christmas 2025 release. The film was later postponed to March 20, 2026, but has now been delayed for the third time and will officially hit cinemas in on January 21, 2027, as announced by Bhansali Productions on Friday.

Love & War To Release In 2027

The director’s banner, Bhansali Productions, announced the revised release date for the film on its official social media handles. Earlier scheduled for a March 20, 2026 theatrical debut, the movie has now been pushed further.

"#SanjayLeelaBhansali’s #LOVEandWAR starring #RanbirKapoor, @aliaabhatt & @vickykaushal09... In cinemas on 21st January 2027."

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Bhansali Productions shared the update on Instagram along with a photo of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali with the three lead stars. The film will release in three languages, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

"Mounted on a grand scale, Love & War marks Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s most ambitious romantic drama yet. With its sweeping narrative and emotional intensity, it stands as India’s grandest love saga and one of the biggest romantic spectacles in Indian cinema," the makers said in a press release.

Love & War will mark Ranbir and Alia's second collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after Saawariya and Gangubai Kathiawadi respectively, while Kaushal will be working with the filmmaker for the first time.

The film will also reunite Vicky and Ranbir after Sanju, and bring Ranbir and Alia together again after Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. Meanwhile, Kaushal and Bhatt have previously teamed up in Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi.

About Love And War

While not much has been revealed about Love And War yet, reports suggested that the film is set in the 1980s, and it will be a love story set against the backdrop of war. The makers have neither confirmed nor denied these reports.