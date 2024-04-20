Vicky Donor Turns 12: Ayushmaan Khurrana Thanks Fans With A Heartfelt Post

Ayushmaan Khurrana, known for his diverse film choices and socially relevant roles, made his Bollywood debut 12 years ago with Vicky Donor. To commemorate the occasion, his fan pages surprised him with an anime edit of some scenes from the movie. Ayushmann shared these images on his Instagram handle, accompanied by a heartfelt note.

He expressed his gratitude to his fans for being part of his journey, stating that Vicky Donor was the film that launched his career as an actor and star. He also asked his fans to suggest a title if the film were to be made into an anime. Ayushmann wrote, "12 years... it's hard to believe how time flies! Vicky Donor literally conceived me as an actor/star. And seeing you all celebrate its anniversary with such creativity is heartwarming. Here's to the magic you bring to my journey! 🌟🙏 Also, if Vicky Donor were an anime, what would you name it? Can't wait to see what you come up with. #12YearsOfVickyDonor"

Vicky Donor, directed by Shoojit Sircar and starring Ayushmann and Yami Gautam in lead roles, was a groundbreaking film that sparked conversations about sperm donation. Upon its release, it became one of the most talked-about films, and its impact still resonates today.