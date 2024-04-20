 Vicky Donor Turns 12: Ayushmaan Khurrana Thanks Fans With A Heartfelt Post
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVicky Donor Turns 12: Ayushmaan Khurrana Thanks Fans With A Heartfelt Post

Vicky Donor Turns 12: Ayushmaan Khurrana Thanks Fans With A Heartfelt Post

Ayushmaan Khurrana took to his Instagram handle to thank his fans as they celebrated 12 years of his debut film Vicky Donor.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Saturday, April 20, 2024, 04:18 PM IST
article-image

Ayushmaan Khurrana, known for his diverse film choices and socially relevant roles, made his Bollywood debut 12 years ago with Vicky Donor. To commemorate the occasion, his fan pages surprised him with an anime edit of some scenes from the movie. Ayushmann shared these images on his Instagram handle, accompanied by a heartfelt note.

He expressed his gratitude to his fans for being part of his journey, stating that Vicky Donor was the film that launched his career as an actor and star. He also asked his fans to suggest a title if the film were to be made into an anime. Ayushmann wrote, "12 years... it's hard to believe how time flies! Vicky Donor literally conceived me as an actor/star. And seeing you all celebrate its anniversary with such creativity is heartwarming. Here's to the magic you bring to my journey! 🌟🙏 Also, if Vicky Donor were an anime, what would you name it? Can't wait to see what you come up with. #12YearsOfVickyDonor"

Read Also
Ayushmann Khurrana Visits New Parliament Building, Shares Inside Photos
article-image

Vicky Donor, directed by Shoojit Sircar and starring Ayushmann and Yami Gautam in lead roles, was a groundbreaking film that sparked conversations about sperm donation. Upon its release, it became one of the most talked-about films, and its impact still resonates today.

Read Also
Ayushmann Khurrana Hails Tahira Kashyap For Her Unwavering Spirit On World Cancer Day: 'In Love With...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Not Acceptable': Mukesh Khanna Slams Zeenat Aman's Take On Live-In Relationships

'Not Acceptable': Mukesh Khanna Slams Zeenat Aman's Take On Live-In Relationships

Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj To Look For An Arrange Marriage Suitor For Dimpy

Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj To Look For An Arrange Marriage Suitor For Dimpy

Dibakar Banerjee Says LSD 2 Had Limited Release As 'Huge' Film Pre-Booked Screens, Is He Hinting At...

Dibakar Banerjee Says LSD 2 Had Limited Release As 'Huge' Film Pre-Booked Screens, Is He Hinting At...

Vicky Donor Turns 12: Ayushmaan Khurrana Thanks Fans With A Heartfelt Post

Vicky Donor Turns 12: Ayushmaan Khurrana Thanks Fans With A Heartfelt Post

Video: AI Reimagines Amitabh Bachchan As Hrithik Roshan's Character In Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara;...

Video: AI Reimagines Amitabh Bachchan As Hrithik Roshan's Character In Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara;...