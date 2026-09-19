Vibe Box Office Collection: Kunal Kemmu's Film Opens Better Than Kareena Kapoor Khan-Starrer Daayra, Collects ₹1.50 Crore

Vibe Day 1 Box Office | Photo Via Instagram

Kunal Kemmu’s Vibe, his second directorial venture after Madgaon Express, has opened to a modest response at the box office. The comedy, which is produced, written, directed and headlined by Kemmu, also features Sparsh Shrivastava, Preity Zinta, Vanshika Dhir, Yashpal Sharma and Dinesh Lal Yadav in key roles. Despite its unusual premise and comic approach, Vibe has received a mixed response from audiences.

VIBE Day 1 Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk, Vibe collected an estimated Rs 1.50 crore net in India on Day 1, with an India gross of Rs 1.80 crore, across 3,194 shows. The film recorded an overall occupancy of 13.38% with morning shows at 6%, afternoon at 11.31%, evening at 13.92% and night shows improving to 22.31%.

Vibe Story

The film follows two clueless best friends whose lives take an unexpected turn when they accidentally uncover a terrorist plot. What follows is a chaotic and comedic adventure as the duo finds itself caught in situations far beyond their understanding. Despite its unusual premise and comic approach, Vibe has received a mixed response from audiences.

Clash With Daayra

The film clashed at the box office with his sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Daayra. Despite the clash, Vibe performed comparatively better on Day 1, as Daayra collected Rs 90 lakh India net.

Vibe Budget

Reportedly, Vibe is made on a budget of Rs 35 crore and the opening day collection seems to be modest in relation to the reported budget.

However, box-office performance cannot be judged from the first day alone, as weekend growth and subsequent weekdays will determine the film’s overall theatrical run.

Vibe Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave 2.5 stars to Vibe and wrote, "Vibe is enjoyable in parts, especially during its first half, and Kunal Kemmu and Sparsh Shrivastava make the journey watchable. But the stretched second half and uneven writing take away from the overall experience. If you skip Vibe, you aren’t really missing out on something extraordinary. But if you enjoy commercial entertainers with a mix of action, comedy and drama, you may find a few entertaining moments here."

