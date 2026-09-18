Vibe X Review: 'Loved The Movie', 'Boring 2nd Half'; Kunal Kemmu-Preity Zinta Starrer Gets Mixed Response From Netizens

Vibe X Review |

Kunal Kemmu's directorial Vibe, in which he also plays the lead role, has hit the big screens. The movie also features Preity Zinta, Sparsh Shrivastava, and Vanshika Dhir in the lead roles. Well, the trailer has grabbed everyone's attention, and because of Kemmu's last directorial, Madgaon Express (which was hilarious), everyone has been looking forward to Vibe. Many people have already watched it First Day First Show, and they are sharing their reviews on X (Twitter).

A netizen praised the film but revealed that there were only seven people in the theatre. The netizen tweeted, "Saw The #Vibe today and honestly, loved the movie. I love watching movies in an empty theatre, and today there were literally only 7 people in the entire theatre The story starts in Mumbai and takes you all the way to Bangkok for the climax. And NO, there’s no reference to Madgaon Express (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "A Fun Ride Ruined by Boring 2nd Half and Laggy Screenplay. If you are a fan of Kunal Khemu then do watch it in theatres, Mann has given a very good performance but overall an OTT Worthy affair (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Film starts well ...but second half was so boring.... very disappointed with the movie 🎥 Movie had great idea but direction and editing was very bad Kunal kemmu was good but other cast was mis cast Worst acting by Preity Zinta One star ⭐ out of five #Vibe (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Saw The #Vibe today and honestly, loved the movie.



I love watching movies in an empty theatre, and today there were literally only 7 people in the entire theatre



The story starts in Mumbai and takes you all the way to Bangkok for the climax. And NO, there’s no reference to… pic.twitter.com/tdyZlGj7kB — Amit Behal (@amitbehalll) September 18, 2026

#VibeReview : ⭐️⭐️ : A Fun Ride Ruined by Boring 2nd Half and Laggy Screenplay.



Actors : ⭐️⭐️⭐️✨



Vibe is a Glittery affair embroidered by Brilliant Performance of Kunal Khemu, Whole movie at one side and Kunal Khemu on the other, What a performance.



Preity Zinda did decent… https://t.co/btiuIvvlzg pic.twitter.com/X4qP0U70nm — KBP Reviews🏹 (@KshitizCritic) September 18, 2026

Film starts well ...but second half was so boring.... very disappointed with the movie 🎥



Movie had great idea but direction and editing was very bad

Kunal kemmu was good

but other cast was mis cast



Worst acting by Preity Zinta



One star ⭐ out of five #Vibe https://t.co/wXVGhQnbhR — Sardar Cinema (@Sardarcinema) September 18, 2026

#VIBE [3/5] ⭐⭐⭐

BREEZY. BRAINROT. POPCORN ENTERTAINMENT!#VIBE is a breezy entertainer that takes you on a popcorn-worthy ride with a blend of comedy, action and romance. And honestly, the word "good" before comedy has become rare these days, with so many underwhelming… pic.twitter.com/K9XKSsRMTW — 🌹हम_बेपरवाह🌹 (@hum_beparwaah) September 18, 2026

#VibeReview 🎬 ⭐️



Fun first half, but a dragged second half and disappointing climax ruin the experience. Kunal-Sparsh chemistry is a highlight, but the weak payoff makes #Vibe a missed opportunity. Box office trouble ahead! — Rashid Siddiquee (@FFNEWS6) September 18, 2026

The expectations from Vibe were quite high as Kunal's debut directorial, Madgaon Express, had made everyone go ROFL (rolling on the floor laughing).

Vibe Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave Vibe 2.5 stars and wrote, "Vibe is enjoyable in parts, especially during its first half, and Kunal Kemmu and Sparsh Shrivastava make the journey watchable. But the stretched second half and uneven writing take away from the overall experience."